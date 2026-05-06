TST Best Bets: May 6, 2025

An all-time defensive performance from Victor Wembanyama with an NBA record 11 blocks was not enough to keep the San Antonio Spurs from falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the second round.

The first matchup between these two elite defensive teams was, as one could imagine, a slugfest, with the Defensive Player of the Year being held to just 11 points on the offensive end.

Meanwhile, in the East, the New York Knicks will look to take a 2-0 lead at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After being down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, New York has rattled off four straight wins, finally looking like the title contenders they were billed as heading into the season.

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First Pick: San Antonio Spurs -10 over Minnesota Timberwolves

Rundown: Wembanyama is going to need his three to fall in this series.

Being guarded by Rudy Gobert, the four-time DPOY that locked up Nikola Jokic in the first round, Wemby’s ability to pull him from the paint out to the perimeter is crucial for the Spurs.

In Game 1, the Frenchman shot 0-for-8 from beyond the arc.

With a positive regression towards the mean likely in Game 2, things should be made much easier for Wembanyana and his supporting cast offensively in Game 2.

On Minnesota’s end, while Athony Edwards’ return from injury in Game 1 was a pleasant shock, it’s unclear how effective the electric guard will be able to be in this series.

Edwards scored just 18 points in Game 1, and his typical burst that makes him such an explosive threat heading to the rim seems missing from his game right now.

Another slow night for Edwards and a much better shooting night for the Spurs should result in a decisive San Antonio victory, sending this series tied at 1-1 back to Minnesota.

Second Pick: New York Knicks -10.5 over Philadelphia 76ers

May 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guards VJ Edgecombe (77) and Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second quarter of game one of the eastern conference semifinal round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-Imagn Images May 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guards VJ Edgecombe (77) and Tyrese Maxey (0) during the second quarter of game one of the eastern conference semifinal round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

Rundown: There’s been no middle ground for the Knicks this postseason.

Their two losses have been catastrophic failures in the clutch where their defense has looked untenable with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

But in their four victories, New York showed a real championship ceiling, which seems even more plausible with the elimination of the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks should smell blood in the water on Wednesday, with Joel Embiid being announced as a late inactive due to ankle and hip injuries.

The 76ers’ first round series with the Celtics entirely flipped with the return of Embiid, and his absence should majorly deflate a Philadelphia team that just won its first playoff series since 2023.

Expect a major Knicks blowout, as the 76ers hope to get Embiid back when the series returns to Philadelphia.