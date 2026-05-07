2026 NBA Draft: Grading the Futures of All 14 Lottery Teams

Have Your Say! Which Team is in the Best Shape?

Who Wins the 2026 Lottery?

The odds are set, and for these 14 teams, the next few months will define the next decade of the franchise. We’ve graded their futures based on the talent already in the building and their path back to the postseason, but we want to know how you see the board shaking out and how you grade every team.

Join the Debate: Who Owns the Future?

The Top Pick: If a team like the Jazz or Bulls lands the No. 1 overall pick, do they have enough surrounding talent to make an immediate playoff push?

The Sleeper Core: Is there a team in the lottery, like the Grizzlies or Bucks , that is way better than their record suggests? One big draft win could put them right back in the thick of the playoffs.

The Veteran Gamble: For the teams picking in the back half of the lottery, is it smarter to draft a high-upside teenager or trade the pick for a proven vet who can help right now?

The Biggest Risk: Which of these 14 teams is in the toughest spot regardless of where the balls land in the lottery?

Drop your take in the comments: Which true lottery team will be the first one back in the postseason next year?