2026 NBA Draft: Grading the Futures of All 14 Lottery Teams

7. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans Pelicans)
Grade: B+
Atlanta is building around the massive growth of Jalen Johnson, and this pick, acquired in last year's Derik Queen trade, is a key to building on a team already ahead of schedule. They need a tall playmaker who can see over the defense, and a riser like Keaton Wagler would be a perfect fit. The Hawks are playing with house money here, but landing a skilled floor general to orchestrate their new high-octane offense is the missing piece to taking the next step in the Eastern Conference.
Chances of Landing No. 1 Pick: 6.8%
Pelicans 2025-26 Record: 26-56
Hawks 2025-26 Record: 46-36