Is the Thunder death march Lebron's final bow in purple and gold

LOS ANGELES – The black jerseys were put on first.

Then the black socks. The black sleeves. The black sneakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers dressed like pallbearers for a funeral that hadn't started yet – and by the time the second quarter ticked past the nine-minute mark, they were already lowering the casket.

In a voice that cracked like old leather left in the sun, "I didn't want our season to end," JJ Redick said. "I wanted to keep this thing going. I enjoyed every bit of this year."

The enjoyment stopped at 115-110.

The enjoyment stopped when Chet Holmgren pump-faked three times before dunking with 32.8 seconds left.

The enjoyment stopped when Austin Reaves drifted left on a tying three, the ball catching air and catching iron and catching nothing else, and the Oklahoma City Thunder swept these Lakers into the history books like dust off a shelf.

Eight wins. Zero losses.

A 17-0 run to start that fatal second quarter. And one perfectly terrible outfit to wear to your own execution.

The Lakers wore all black to their own funeral.

Say that again. Let it land. Let it sit in your chest like a stone.

They walked out of that tunnel in full mourning regalia – no white, no gold, no yellow, no purple.

Just black.

The color of endings. The color of death.

The color of a franchise that has spent four years trying to convince itself the dynasty wasn't over while the calendar kept flipping pages.

"We've done our job so far, that's all it really means," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. "We've gone out there, we've executed, we've played at a high level. That's all it means. Nothing is guaranteed."

Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including 12-of-15 more from the free-throw line.

Nothing is guaranteed except this: The Thunder are 8-0 in the playoffs.

The Thunder have now beaten the Lakers eight times this season – four in the regular season, four in this series.

The Thunder own the Lakers the way the Atlantic owns a rowboat.

Gilgeous-Alexander: 39 minutes. 35 points. 15 free throw attempts. Minus-seven on the night, and it didn't matter one bit.

We all knew that he was bound to have a game where Gilgeous-Alexander. Monday night, that's exactly what he did.

The first quarter ended with the Lakers clinging, fighting, doing what they've done all season – surviving.

Then the second quarter started –– 17-0.

The Thunder punched the Lakers in the mouth, reached down their throats and pulled out whatever hope was still beating.

Seventeen straight points. A mathematical exclamation point that should have ended the game before halftime, that should have broken the Lakers' spirit like a dry twig under a boot.

But the Lakers didn't break. They bent. They bled. They bruised. But they did not break.

That's the thing about pride. It doesn't show up in the box score.

It doesn't get you draft picks, cap space or championship banners.

But it keeps you standing when every logical fiber of your being says, "Lie down."

And the Lakers, for all their flaws, for all their missing pieces, for all the ways this season had been a patchwork quilt of injuries and improvisation – they stood.

"We've done our job so far, that's all it really means," Gilgeous-Alexander said,

No. That's not all it means.

It means the Thunder are a juggernaut.

It means the Thunder have depth the way the ocean has depth – bottomless, unknowable, terrifying.

The Thunder get buckets.

They get them from Shai.

They get them from Chet Holmgren – 25 points, that triple-pump dunk, that travel that wasn't a travel but also definitely was a travel and nobody cared because everybody travels in the NBA.

They get them from a guy named Ajay Mitchell.

Let's talk about Mitchell.

28 points, 12-of-19 from the field, including 10 points in the frantic final period. The second-year guard out of UC Santa Barbara. played seven minutes a game last year.

Seven. Minutes.

A year ago, he was a curiosity. Tonight, he was an executioner's blade.

The analytics show that when Gilgeous-Alexander was out of the game, there was no difference. Mitchell took people one-on-one off the dribble. He's shot threes. He's shot over bigs. He put his craftiness on full display.

Here's the number that should keep Rob Pelinka awake tonight: Mitchell is the 15th highest-paid player on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fifteenth.

He makes $8 million. For three years. The Lakers have paid more for bench warmers who couldn't warm a bench in a sauna.

Here's the kicker: Mitchell has two more years on this contract, and the Thunder can't afford him because they're gonna be $100 million over the cap."

So what happens then?

The Lakers, losers of this sweep, losers of their dignity, losers of whatever leash LeBron James was still on – they should be the ones writing that check.

They should be the ones pilfering the front office, stealing the brain trust, copying the homework.

But they won't.

Because the Lakers don't learn.

The Lakers hire celebrities. The Lakers trade for names.

The Lakers wear black to their own funerals and act surprised when somebody dies.

In a partnership that has felt at times like a hostage situation at best – and a hostile takeover at worst – Game 4 did more than end a season.

It ended obligations.

LeBron James, who had 24 points and 14 rebounds, missed a driving bank shot with 20 seconds left that would have put the Lakers ahead.

20 seconds from extending the series. 20 seconds from delaying the inevitable. 20 seconds from maybe, just maybe, changing the conversation.

"I don't know what the future holds for me, obviously, as it stands right now, tonight," James said. "I've got a lot of time. I'll go back and recalibrate with my family and talk with them, and when the time goes, obviously you guys will know what I decide to do."

He's 41.

He's been in the league longer than some of his opponents have been alive.

He passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in a Lakers jersey.

He won a bubble championship.

He brought the franchise its 17th title.

And now?

As a marquee face of the NBA that has expanded over two decades, James has meant everything to this league.

There are players in the league who were babies when he came into the league.

Generations will appreciate him when he ultimately departs, and James deserves his farewell tour.

And after his 23 years of gaudy stats, there's little reason to think that this is his last year.

But if it is?

Is this black-jersey funeral the last time we see LeBron in purple and gold?

Then the Lakers have a different problem.

A bigger problem.

A problem named Luka Dončić sat on the bench, watching, waiting, wondering what he signed up for.

Dončić missed the final 15 games after a grade 2 hamstring strain on April 2 in Oklahoma City.

Grade 2. Two months of recovery.

He never got close.

The injury stole the Lakers' best player for the final 15 games of the season.

They knew it when it happened. They knew it when Jarred Vanderbilt dislocated his pinkie in Game 1. They knew it when Austin Reaves missed a month with an oblique strain.

When James, 41 years old, in his unprecedented 23rd season, the all-time leading scorer in NBA history by more than 4,000 points, looked at the calendar and realized that time, the one opponent he could never beat, was finally gaining ground.

Dončić watched Game 4 as a spectator at his own team's funeral. His face was a mask of frustration and helplessness.

"I mean, yeah, it's very frustrating," Dončić said.

His voice carried the weight of a man who has spent five and a half weeks watching instead of playing.

"I know some people wanted me back. But obviously I wasn't close to clearing,' Dončić said. "There was some stuff in the media that went out that wasn't true. Nobody of those people saw my MRIs, know nothing. If I could be out there, I would be 100%. Everybody in that room knows that. It's been really tough. This is the best time to play basketball. Not to be able to help my team."

Not to be able to help his team.

Those words – simple, direct, devastating – are the epitaph for the Lakers' 2026 season.

A season that began with trade rumors and ended with a broom.

A season that saw 53 wins, a first-round upset of Houston, and then this – four straight losses to a Thunder team that went 8-0 against them, which improved to 8-0 in the playoffs, that looked less like a basketball team and more like a tidal wave that could not be stopped.

But the Lakers fought. Oh, how they fought.

The final score was 115-110, the closest game of a series that had been defined by blowouts.

Los Angeles took a lead into the fourth quarter. They were up 110-109 after Marcus Smart – the veteran warrior who has made a career out of moments like these – drove the lane, absorbed contact and completed a three-point play that should have been the signature moment of a stunning upset.

The crowd roared. The arena shook. For one breathless instant, the Lakers were alive.

Then Holmgren – all 7-foot-1 of him, all arms and angles and terrifying potential – caught the ball inside, triple-pumped to avoid the contest, and threw down a dunk with 32.8 seconds left that felt less like a basketball play and more like a guillotine blade dropping.

Tie broken. Momentum shattered. Season slipping away.

James got the ball on the next possession.

The greatest player of his generation, the man who has made more clutch shots than perhaps anyone who has ever lived, who after 23 years fails to have a watershed playoff bucket, drove to the rim with 20 seconds left and threw up a driving bank shot that caromed off the glass and away.

The shot that would have put the Lakers ahead. The shot that would have extended the series. The shot that would have kept the dream alive for one more game.

That shot would have cemented his legacy in the minds of many and changed the perception of some of his detractors.

It missed.

Reaves got one last look.

Down three, eight seconds left, the ball in his hands, the season on the line. He rose from behind the three-point line, drifting left, the shot that would have tied the game, the shot that would have sent the arena into delirium, the shot that would have given the Lakers one more breath.

It rimmed out. Missed left. Season over.

You couldn't ask for a better look.

But here's the thing about great shots versus okay shots: great shots win games. Okay shots send you home.

Every kid dreams of being the game's hero.

Eleven seconds left. Lakers down three. Reaves with the ball.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant created their lore by creating, taking, and making these moments.

Reaves could have driven. Could have drawn a foul. Could have kicked to James. Could have done a hundred different things that might have extended the season.

Instead, he pulled up from five feet behind the line. Going left. Drifting.

Missed left.

Reaves finished with 27 points. Rui Hachimura scored 25, including nine in the fourth quarter that felt like they were ripped from the script of a Hollywood ending.

The Lakers competed. They clawed.

They refused to fold in the face of a team that had beaten them by an average of 18 points in the first two games, that had routed them 131-108 in Game 3, that was supposed to bury them without breaking a sweat.

"They won more of the minutes tonight than we did, and that hadn't been the case earlier in the series," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said, almost sounding surprised by the resistance. "They outplayed us for stretches. They're a really good team with prideful players. We did not expect them to give us an unearned win, and we went out and earned it."

Earned it. Every rebound. Every stop. Every triple-pump dunk with 32 seconds left.

JJ Redick cried.

Not on camera, not fully, but you could hear it in the tunnel and in his voice.

The quiver. The catch.

The way he talked about the team as a "living organism" that dies when the season ends.

"I told the team this: that this is my 17th year being part of an NBA team," Redick said. "And I've always looked at every team I've been a part of, every team I've been on as a living organism. And during the course of a season, sometimes that organism is healthy and thriving, and sometimes that organism can get the flu, and sometimes that organism can get really sick. We experienced all of that this year. When the season ends, that organism is dead and that organism will never live again."

Never live again.

Those words hung in the air like smoke, acrid and permanent.

Because Redick knows what everyone in that locker room knows: this team, this specific collection of souls, will never exist again.

James might retire. Reaves may sign elsewhere.

Free agents will scatter like leaves in the wind.

The organism that fought and bled and wore black to its own funeral – that organism is dead.

"I care more than I mean to say about my family," Redick said. "I love my wife and kids, but – it just – I didn't want our season to end."

The organism is dead. It will never live again. Half the team are free agents.

James might walk.

Dončić might wonder if this is where he wants to retire.

Reaves is very good, but Austin Reaves is not carrying anybody to a championship.

Considering all the injuries they managed to overcome, Los Angeles achieved just about everything one could hope for this year.

Securing the fourth seed with the plague of injuries throughout the season, the amazing run they went on in March, 16 wins in 18 games, is nothing short of spectacular.

It was a March for the ages; a month where it felt like maybe, just maybe, this could work.

Then Dončić's hamstring popped.

Then Reaves went down.

Then the Thunder showed up, showed out and showed the Lakers exactly how far they have to go.

The Lakers are remarkable offensively, the Thunder are superb on both ends, and they have more depth than Scrooge McDuck's vault.

Deep.

That's the word.

That's the difference.

The Thunder are deep; the way the Lakers are shallow.

The Thunder have Mitchell making pennies on the dollar.

The Lakers have… who?

Who is the young player on this roster who terrifies anybody? Who is the developmental success story? Who is the proof that player development exists in Los Angeles?

Nobody. That's who.

The gap between the Lakers and a championship is not measured in points.

It is measured in philosophy, in patience, in the willingness to build rather than buy, to develop rather than trade, and to trust a process that takes years rather than demand results in months.

"I do believe in continuity," Redick said when asked about the future. "But I do think that if you're trying to win a championship with this organization – and I'm trying to win a championship, I know RP [Rob Pelinka] is trying to win a championship, I know Jeanie [Buss] is, I know Mark [Walter] is – you have to be realistic and assess where you're at. And we're not good enough right now. There probably will be some continuity. There probably won't be. That's what the next two months are for."

The next two months –– the offseason.

The reckoning.

The moment when the Lakers must look in the mirror and decide whether they want to keep chasing ghosts or start building something real.

Jerry West built Showtime.

Bob Myers built a dynasty in Golden State.

Sam Presti built a machine in Oklahoma City.

The Lakers have Pelinka, who has made brilliant moves and baffling ones, keeping the Lakers relevant but not ahead of the curve.

The modern NBA rewards patience, development, depth – the very things the Thunder have in abundance and the Lakers lack.

If the Lakers want to compete with Oklahoma City, they don't need another star.

They need a new philosophy. They need an identity. They need a system.

They need to pilfer the Thunder's brain trust, to understand what makes them exceptional, to replicate the culture that produces Mitchells and Jared McCains – players who step into the brightest lights and play like they've been there forever.

Because the Thunder are not merely winning games. They are winning the era.

LeBron James walked off the court in all black.

He didn't wave. Didn't soak in the moment. Didn't acknowledge the crowd that chanted his name for 23 seasons across two franchises and four championships.

He walked slowly, his 24 points and 14 rebounds heavy on his 41-year-old frame, his future uncertain and his legacy intact.

He has been swept four times in his career, but this was the earliest – not in the Finals, not in the conference finals, but in the second round.

A new indignity for a man who has spent two decades refusing to accept indignity.

"I don't know what the future holds for me."

Maybe he's done. Maybe he's not. Maybe he goes to the Knicks. Maybe he goes back to Cleveland. Maybe he rides off into a sunset that doesn't exist in Los Angeles anymore.

James doesn't know. We don't know.

The only thing anyone knows is that the Lakers' season is over, the organism is dead, and the Thunder are moving on to face either San Antonio or Minnesota in the conference finals.

The Lakers wore black to their own funeral.

They fought until the final seconds.

They missed the shots that would have saved them, and they walked off the court knowing that the better team had won, that the deeper team had won, that the team built for the future had beaten the team clinging to the past.

And somewhere in the silence of the locker room, in the space between a 115-110 loss and an uncertain tomorrow, you could almost hear it – the sound of an era ending, of a dynasty dissolving, of a king considering whether his throne still fits.

The Thunder are the future. The Lakers are the past.

The distance between them is not measured in games but in years, in philosophies, in the fundamental understanding of what it takes to win basketball games in 2026 and beyond.

The sweep is complete. The broom has fallen. The dead don't get a vote.

And the man who wore black to his own funeral now faces the hardest question of all:

What comes after the ending?