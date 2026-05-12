2026 CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft: Post-Lottery, Pre-Combine 1st Round Predictions

14. Charlotte Hornets
Koa Peat | PF | Arizona | Freshman
The Hornets nailed the 2025 draft, and they’re looking to keep that momentum going. Koa Peat is a throwback power forward, physical, tough, and a winning intangibles machine. He doesn't have the outside shot yet, but he does everything else you need to win games.
"Peat is another polarizing prospect because he's strong, physical, can finish, rebound, short-roll to get downhill, and even play-make a bit, but doesn't shoot. He was pivotal to Arizona's Big 12 championships and Final Four run, and loaded with winning intangibles."