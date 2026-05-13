ESPN’s Top 20 NBA Prospect Rankings for the 2026 Draft

You Tell Us! What Are Your 2026 NBA Draft Player Rankings?

Join the NBA Draft Prospects Debate

The 2026 Big Board is expanding, but the draft cycle is just heating up. One medical report or a strong workout circuit could flip this order overnight, with the NBA Combine coming up. What do you think about ESPN's rankings?

Who is your Top Target?

The Michigan Impact: Did Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg do enough in the tournament to warrant being the first two centers off the board?

The International Sleeper: Is Karim Lopez the best skill-to-size prospect in the lottery, or do the shooting concerns keep him in the mid-teens?

The High Floor: Is Christian Anderson’s three-point shooting enough to make him the safest backcourt pick in the first round?

The Medical Gamble: If you’re a GM, do you take the chance on Jayden Quaintance despite only seeing four games of tape this year?

Your Rankings: What does the top 5, 10, 15 look like in your prospect rankings?

Drop your take in the comments: Which player on this list is most likely to be an All-Star in three years?