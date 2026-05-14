Ranking the Top 20 NBA Free Agents of 2026 Offseason

It's Your Turn! Who are the Top Players in the 2026 FA Class?

Join the Free Agency Debate

The 2026 free agency market is shifting from wait-and-see to a total high-stakes scramble. Between future Hall of Famers looking for one last run and young wings finally getting their shot at a payday, the war rooms are going to be chaotic.

Who are you opening the checkbook for?

The King’s Next Move: Is LeBron James still the ultimate top-tier force in the league, or is his next contract strictly about mentorship and the farewell tour optics?

The Denver Dilemma: Can the Nuggets afford to match a massive offer sheet for Peyton Watson , or has the RFA market priced out a team already dealing with heavy salary cap disruption?

The Unicorn’s Value: If Kristaps Porzingis hits the open market, is he still a massive needle mover worth a giant deal, or do the injury miles make him a stable veteran anchor on a shorter term?

The Milwaukee Surge: Is Ousmane Dieng’s late-season uptick worth a gamble, or was his production just a byproduct of a new system and fresh legs?

Your FA Rankings: Who are your top free agents? Give us your FA rankings and your top target.

Drop your take in the comments: Who is the one player on this list that transforms a lottery team into a playoff threat overnight?