Lakers exit interviews point to big offseason questions after sweep by Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season end showed how far they are from a championship contender, but their exit interviews reflected a team still proud of what it endured.

After being swept by the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, the Lakers spoke about resilience, injuries and the belief that the group never stopped competing despite constant adversity throughout the season.

Second-year head coach JJ Redick praised the fight his team showed, even while facing elimination.

“I thought there were two different times during the game where our team could've gave in,” Redick said. “We didn't.”

Redick acknowledged the Lakers still have to determine whether their current roster is truly close enough to contend for a championship, but he emphasized the progress the team made during the season.

“For the things that we set out to do — build our championship habits and build our championship communication and championship shape — I thought we were darn close to doing that,” Redick said.

The emotional tone of Redick’s session stood out as he described how attached he became to the group.

“When the season ends, that organism is dead and that organism will never live again,” Redick said.

For LeBron James, the season represented another adjustment.

James described the Lakers as “super resilient” in year 23, especially after injuries to key players throughout the year, including Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves late in the season.

He also revealed that for the first time in his basketball life, he had to adapt to playing as a third offensive option behind Doncic and Reaves.

“I've never been a third option in my life,” James said. “So to be able to thrive in that role… was pretty cool for me at this stage of my career.”

James also addressed retirement, saying his future decision will depend largely on whether he still loves the daily process and his family.

“I've always enjoyed the process more than the outcome,” James said.

Dončić’s exit interview centered heavily around frustration over his Grade 2 Hamstring strain he suffered in early March.

The 27-year-old admitted he was never close to being medically cleared and struggled emotionally watching from the sidelines during the playoff series.

“If I could be out there, I would be out there 100%,” Dončić said. “This is the best time to play basketball. I was sad not to be able to help my team.”

Despite the difficult ending, Dončić has reshaped the franchise and created optimism about the team's future entering next season, being the NBA’s leading scorer (33.5 ppg) in his first full season with the Lakers.

For now, though, his offseason priorities are simple.

“I want to spend time with my daughters,” Dončić said. “That’s probably the only thing that’s on my mind right now.”

Meanwhile, Reaves echoed many of the same themes discussed throughout the day: toughness, togetherness and perseverance.

“There was a lot of opportunities for us to quit,” Reaves said. “And that wasn't the case with this team.”

Reaves was asked about his future with the Lakers as he approaches this offseason with a player option.

“I don't think about much of the future… I just take it day by day,” Reaves said.

The Lakers now enter an important offseason filled with major roster questions, with the NBA draft next up as they hold the 25th pick in the draft.