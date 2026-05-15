TST Best Bets: May 15, 2026

Two epic Game 6s on Friday night have the chance to seal the bracket for the Conference Finals, as the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers are on the doorstep of the NBA’s Final Four.

For the Cavs, no-one expected them to be here just days ago, when they resoundingly fell down 2-0 to the Detroit Pistons.

However, three games and an epic overtime-thriller later, and Cleveland just needs to keep up its undefeated streak at home these playoffs to advance.

For the Spurs, it has felt like they have been in overwhelming control of their series, losing in a nail-biter in Game 1 and in Game 4 when Victor Wembanyama was ejected early.

But the Minnesota Timberwolves are in familiar territory.

Down 3-2 at home, two years ago the Wolves pulled off two unlikely upsets over the Denver Nuggets to send the defending champions home.

Can they pull off a similar feat against a Spurs team that looks championship-bound?

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First Pick: Detroit Pistons +4 over Cleveland Cavaliers

Rundown: The most cathartic moment for any star in these NBA Playoffs had to have been Game 5 for James Harden, who has been heavily-criticized for his play through two series.

Through 12 games, Harden has averaged nearly five turnovers a game while seeing a significant dropoff in scoring from the regular season, and that’s not even touching his much-maligned effort level on the defensive end.

But despite that, his 30-point performance as the Cavs stole Game 5 in overtime may have redeemed it all if he can close it out tonight.

However, the former MVP and 8-time All-NBA shooting guard has not always been his best in moments like this.

In closeout games, Harden for his career averages just 21 points per game on 40% from the field and 30% from the three-point line.

In a high pressure moment like Game 6, expect the Pistons to come out with more fire and less trepidation.

Cade Cunningham has been unstoppable against this Cavalier defense, dropping 39 points in Game 5, and if he can just get a little more from his supporting cast, he should be able to will Detroit to a Game 7.

Second Pick: San Antonio Spurs -5.5 over Minnesota Timberwolves

May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) fakes to shoot over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images May 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) fakes to shoot over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half of game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center.

Rundown: With Wembanyama back from his ejection, the Spurs showed once again who the clearly superior team was in this series with a rout of the Wolves in Game 5.

Minnesota’s offense is just outmatched against the Spurs defense when Wembanyama is on the floor.

San Antonio ranks first in defensive rating through these playoffs, and have forced Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle, who were huge contributors to the Wolves’ first round upset over Denver, into shooting 40% and 36% from the field, respectively.

While Anthony Edwards has put together an incredibly resilient performance against the Spurs, dropping multiple 30-point games on one leg, it is hard to see another explosion from him in Game 6.

Expect another sub-25 point game from Edwards in this spot, and with what he has gotten from his supporting cast in this series, that will not be enough for the Wolves to keep it close tonight.