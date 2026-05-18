TST Best Bets: May 18, 2026

Monday's slate marks the beginning of the NBA Conference Finals after the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Detroit Pistons last night, 125-94, in Game 7 of the Eastern Semifinals. Donovan Mitchell went electric on the floor, scoring 26 points while tallying eight assists and seven rebounds. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley delivered as well with 23 and 21 points, respectively. With the victory, Cleveland is set to continue their playoff journey against the New York Knicks

Out West, a well-rested Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the San Antonio Spurs, who took down the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday in Game 6, 139-109. De'Aaron Fox led the way for San Antonio with 21 points and nine assists, complemented by rookie Dylan Harper's 15 points off the bench.

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First Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5

Rundown: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center.

The two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous Alexander and Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama meet once again, but this time in the big stage. Gilgeous Alexander capped off a monster series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 with 35 points and eight assists. Ajay Mitchell also stepped up with 28 points, four assists and four steals. Meanwhile, centers Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren dominated the glass with a combined 19 boards.

Wembanyama has averaged 25 points per game for San Antonio, scoring 27 in Game 5 against Minnesota while logging 17 boards, five assists and three blocks. However, the Wolves' increased physicality in the following game limited him to only 19 points. Stephon Castle compensated for Wembanyama's struggles with a team-high 32 points, proving to be the difference maker that led to a win. Julian Champagnie broke out, too, scoring 18 points on 5-10 shooting.

Given the Thunder's lockdown defense and 34-7 track record at home, bettors should anticipate them to keep their foot on the gas.

Second Pick: Buffalo Sabres Moneyline

Rundown: A victory in Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens will secure the Buffalo Sabres' seventh NHL Conference Finals appearance, which would be their first since 2007.

Buffalo's offense erupted for 8 points on Saturday as Jack Quinn had himself a night with two goals and one assist. Tage Thompson only scored once, but more than made up for it three assists. Defenseman and team captain Rasmus Dahlin scored as well and effectively handled the puck with a team-best four assists. Defensively, goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen held the fort with 18 saves, holding Montreal's skaters scoreless after the first period.

As for the Canadiens, Arber Xehkaj and Ivan Demidov scored the squad's first two goals of the game while Jake Evans followed near the end of the first 10 minutes. Regardless, that was all Montreal could muster before a goal by Jason Zucker kickstarted the Sabres' astounding comeback 13:56 into the opening frame. Canadien goalie Jakub Dobeš attempted to claw back with 27 saves, but the bloodlusted Sabres refused to give in.

With Buffalo clicking on all cylinders, expect them to treat Game 7 no differently than the last matchup.