The Sporting News Ranks the 10 Greatest Player’s Seasons in NBA History

Have Your Say! Who Owns the Most Dominant Single Season in NBA History?

Join the All-Time Greatest NBA Season Debate

The Sporting News locked in two historic squads with the first team running 1-5 and the second team 6-10. Even with that, summarizing decades of basketball dominance means leaving some iconic moments on the cutting room floor.

Which single-season campaign is the ultimate masterpiece?

The Jordan Variant: Did they pick the right MJ year, or does his 1987-88 run (MVP + Defensive Player of the Year) deserve the top spot?

The Ring Argument: Is it fair to keep Steph's 2015-16 unanimous MVP run on the First Team despite the infamous 3-1 Finals collapse?

The Apex Carry Job: Who had the more impressive Lone-Star championship run: Tim Duncan anchoring the 2002-03 Spurs, or Hakeem Olajuwon's 1993-94 triple crown?

The Historical Snubs: Which single-season peak belongs in this top 10? Are we completely ignoring Shaquille O'Neal's dominant 1999-00 campaign or Wilt Chamberlain's stat-sheet breaking runs?

Drop your take in the comments: If you could pick just one player from this list to win a single Game 7, which specific year are you drafting?