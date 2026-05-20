TST Best Bets: May 20, 2026

Wednesday brings another exciting day of NBA playoff hopes. Last night, the New York Knicks overcame a 22-point fourth quarter deficit to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115-104. Jalen Brunson had a monster night on the floor, scoring 38 points, six assists and five bounds. Mikal Bridges contributed to the late win as well with 18 points, five boards and two steals.

Meanwhile in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres' magical season came to a halt on Monday after a 3-2 loss in overtime of Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens.

To come out a champion this postseason, here are tonight's best bets brought to you by BetOnline.org. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Colorado Avalanche Moneyline

Rundown: The Colorado Avalanche look to make a statement once again against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 at Ball Arena.

The Avalanche have continuously shown why they are the best team in the NHL for many reasons. For one, star Nathan MacKinnon leads the way with seven goals this postseason, a great start from his 53 during the regular season. Most notably, MacKinnon banked in an equalizer 18:37 into the final frame of regulation during Game 5 against Minnesota, allowing Brett Kulak to score the game-winner. Martin Necas has been another bright spot with his team-high 10 assists. Defensively, goalie Scott Wedgewood limited the Wild to just three first-period goals.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas comes off a commanding 5-1 Game 6 victory over Anaheim, headlined by goalie Carter Hart's 31 saves that held the Ducks to a single goal in the second period. Offensively, Pavel Dorofeyev scored two goals, adding to his total of nine in the postseason. As a whole, the team exploded for three goals during the first period followed by two more in the third. Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel have been just as important, combining for 33 points thus far with the former having 14 assists to his name.

Given Colorado's massive talent advantage and impressive 26-9-6 home record, bettors should anticipate them to keep the ground running.

Second Pick: San Antonio Spurs +6.5

Rundown: Victor Wembanyama will aim to build off a legendary 41-point and 24-rebound performance in Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

San Antonio entered Game 1 with a tall task at their hands–handling Shai Gilgeous Alexander and the sonorous roar of the Thunder faithful. However, the Spurs remained unfazed as rookie Dylan Harper stepped up as well with 11 boards and seven steals, making up for the absence of De'Aaron Fox who missed due to an ankle injury. Stephon Castle also contributed with 17 points and an impressive 85.7% conversion rate at the free throw line.

Despite Gilgeous Alexander matching Harper's 24 points, he went just 7-for-23 from the field as the Spurs' defense zeroed in on him from the get-go, resulting in four turnovers. Alex Caruso made a name for himself off the bench, recording a team-best 31 points on 8-14 shooting from downtown plus two steals and two blocks. Finally, Jalen Williams' made his mark returning from injury with 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

With the Spurs proving that they can go toe-to-toe with the best, expect them to not lose a step.