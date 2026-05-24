Luka Dončić Earns First Team All-NBA Honors

Luka Dončić added another major accomplishment to his already historic résumé on Saturday after officially being named to the NBA’s All-NBA First Team following a dominant season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dončić, who received 91 First Team votes, joins a First Team group featuring MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, Victor Wembanyama, and Cade Cunningham.

Luka Doncic has been named First Team All-NBA. This marks Dončić’s sixth career First Team All-NBA selection (in his eight year career) and his first with the #Lakers. pic.twitter.com/UCP0hLAA0Q — Carlos Yak (@CarlosYakJr) May 25, 2026

In his first full season in L.A., Dončić delivered one of the strongest scoring campaigns in the league while helping lead the Lakers to a 53-29 record and the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference despite injuries impacting the roster throughout the year.

Dončić led the NBA in scoring at 33.5 points per game while averaging 8.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds across 64 games.

The Slovenian guard consistently carried the Lakers offensively despite dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season, with 34 double-doubles, eight triple-doubles, and 16 games scoring at least 40 points, including a 51-point game and a 60-point game — his highest scoring outing as a Laker.

This marks Dončić’s sixth career First Team All-NBA selection in his eight-year career and his first since joining the Lakers franchise, further cementing his place among the NBA’s elite superstars.

One of the defining stretches of his season came during March when Dončić helped push L.A. to a 15-2 record in the month, averaging 37.5 points per game in that span.

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During the month, Dončić totaled 600 points and broke a Lakers franchise record previously held by Kobe Bryant for the most points scored by a Lakers player in a single month.

Dončić also showcased his ability to take over games in clutch moments throughout the season.

Whether it was late-game shot making, playmaking under pressure, or carrying the offensive load during injuries across the roster, the 27-year-old delivered in high-pressure moments for L.A., most notably a game-winner in overtime against the Nuggets.

Despite his dominant campaign, Dončić finished fourth in MVP voting, surprisingly not receiving a single first-place vote. He also received only one Second Team All-NBA vote, further showing how close the voting margins were among the league’s elite players this season.

Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) hops to the side of the court during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) hops to the side of the court during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center.

Injuries ultimately played a major role in both Dončić’s MVP finish and the Lakers’ postseason outcome.

After suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain on April 2 in Oklahoma City, Dončić did not play another minute for the remainder of the season as L.A. struggled to stay healthy entering the playoffs.

Even with the disappointing playoff sweep exit to the Thunder, the Lakers showed throughout the season that they remain one of the NBA’s most dangerous teams when healthy.

For L.A., Saturday’s All-NBA honors served as another reminder that the organization’s future is firmly centered around Dončić as one of basketball’s premier talents and one of the league’s biggest superstars entering the prime of his career.