Ranking the Futures of the 16 Teams Eliminated from the 2026 NBA Playoffs

Ranking the Futures of the NBA's Eliminated

Auditing the 16 Playoff Casualties Futures

The NBA's first round is about survival, but the second round is where pretenders get completely separated from actual title contenders. We just watched four teams get bounced from the Conference Semifinals, and for each of them, the exit was a loud reality check.

Some of these teams ran out of gas, some ran into absolute buzzsaws, and others simply watched their fatal flaws doom them on the big stage.

Now, the focus shifts immediately to July. Between aging stars on massive contracts, looming restricted free agency decisions, and superstars dealing with ongoing health questions, none of these franchises can afford to stand still.

We are auditing all 16 eliminated squads, ranking them by how chaotic their summer is about to be, and figuring out where they are headed next.