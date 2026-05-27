Bleacher Report’s 2026 NBA Mock Draft: 30 First Round Picks

Evaluating the 2026 First-Round Tier List
The 2026 NBA Draft lottery has officially reshuffled the deck, and for the Washington Wizards, it’s a total game-changer. Landing the No. 1 overall pick gives D.C. its choice of a "Big 4" group that many scouts consider to be the most talented in a decade.
While names like AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer have been staples at the top of the board all year, the actual lottery results have created some fascinating new pairings. From the Utah Jazz looking to add Darryn Peterson's scoring punch to the Memphis Grizzlies facing a massive decision at No. 3, the landscape for the 2026 offseason is officially set.
We’re diving into Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report’s full first-round mock to see who is rising, who is falling, and which teams just found their next franchise cornerstone.