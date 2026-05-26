Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NBA · 2 hours ago

Lakers name Rohan Ramadas assistant GM

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to strengthen their front office this offseason, officially naming Rohan Ramadas as the organization’s new assistant general manager of strategy and data systems.

In the role, Ramadas will oversee basketball analytics and strategic initiatives for the Lakers’ basketball operations department as the franchise continues to expand its use of analytics.

The hiring also comes after Lakers President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka said during the team’s end-of-season press conference that the organization planned to add two new assistant general managers this offseason as part of their ‘rebuild and retool’ of the front office.

“Rohan is an important and strong addition to our front office as we further build out our basketball operations resources,” Pelinka said in the team’s official announcement.

“His unique blend of career experiences and analytical expertise will further strengthen the strong work already taking place internally within our data analytics and salary cap management teams.”

Ramadas joins L.A. after spending nine seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans organization, serving as vice president of strategy and basketball operations. 

He spent the last two years in a full-time executive role after previously working seven seasons as an analytics consultant with the franchise.

Before his time with the Pelicans, Ramadas also worked with the Miami Heat as a draft analyst during the 2016-17 season.

A native of Cupertino, California, Ramadas earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in astronautical engineering from the University of Southern California.

Outside of basketball, Ramadas has an extensive engineering background as well, supporting The Aerospace Corporation, the United States Space Force and NASA as a rocket guidance, navigation, control and mission design engineer over the past 12 years.

This is the first move to their front office of the offseason, and it looks like the Lakers are just getting started with another AGM role set to be filled next.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 26 6:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WSH

WSH

+1.5

+110

O 7.5

CLE

CLE

-1.5

-130

U 7.5

May 26 6:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TB

TB

-1.5

-112

O 8.5

BAL

BAL

+1.5

-104

U 8.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

2026 National League & American League Cy Young: Odds & Markets
MLB · 2 hours ago
2026 National League & American League Cy Young: Odds & Markets
Dodgers and Braves Lead MLB Memorial Day Weekend Futures Odds
MLB · 4 days ago
Dodgers and Braves Lead MLB Memorial Day Weekend Futures Odds
Updated MLB Division Races: AL East & NL Central Odds
MLB · 5 days ago
Updated MLB Division Races: AL East & NL Central Odds
Brewers Atop the NL Central Again Despite Challenges
MLB · 5 days ago
Brewers Atop the NL Central Again Despite Challenges
Chicago White Sox's Surprising Season & Playoff Hopes
MLB · 5 days ago
Chicago White Sox's Surprising Season & Playoff Hopes