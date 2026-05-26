Lakers name Rohan Ramadas assistant GM

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to strengthen their front office this offseason, officially naming Rohan Ramadas as the organization’s new assistant general manager of strategy and data systems.

The #Lakers officially announce their hiring of Rohan Ramadas as assistant GM. pic.twitter.com/a5ONYXoIpt — Carlos Yak (@CarlosYakJr) May 26, 2026

In the role, Ramadas will oversee basketball analytics and strategic initiatives for the Lakers’ basketball operations department as the franchise continues to expand its use of analytics.

The hiring also comes after Lakers President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka said during the team’s end-of-season press conference that the organization planned to add two new assistant general managers this offseason as part of their ‘rebuild and retool’ of the front office.

“Rohan is an important and strong addition to our front office as we further build out our basketball operations resources,” Pelinka said in the team’s official announcement.

“His unique blend of career experiences and analytical expertise will further strengthen the strong work already taking place internally within our data analytics and salary cap management teams.”

Ramadas joins L.A. after spending nine seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans organization, serving as vice president of strategy and basketball operations.

He spent the last two years in a full-time executive role after previously working seven seasons as an analytics consultant with the franchise.

Before his time with the Pelicans, Ramadas also worked with the Miami Heat as a draft analyst during the 2016-17 season.

A native of Cupertino, California, Ramadas earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in astronautical engineering from the University of Southern California.

Outside of basketball, Ramadas has an extensive engineering background as well, supporting The Aerospace Corporation, the United States Space Force and NASA as a rocket guidance, navigation, control and mission design engineer over the past 12 years.

This is the first move to their front office of the offseason, and it looks like the Lakers are just getting started with another AGM role set to be filled next.