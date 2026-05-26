Kevin O’Connor Reveals NBA Mock Draft 6.0 Featuring Post Combine Projections

1) Washington Wizards: F AJ Dybantsa, BYU

AJ Dybantsa looks every bit the franchise-changing talent the Wizards have been searching for. At 6-foot-9, he has the kind of shot creation ability that instantly alters the ceiling of a rebuilding team, especially one that already has veterans like Trae Young and Anthony Davis to help stabilize the environment. Washington already has intriguing young pieces, but Dybantsa brings true superstar upside if his jumper and defensive consistency continue to develop.

“Dybantsa, who could become one of the NBA’s most unstoppable shot-creators.” - Kevin O’Connor