Kevin O’Connor Reveals NBA Mock Draft 6.0 Featuring Post Combine Projections

Sergio De Larrea feels like the exact type of international value pick contenders love finding late in the first round. His combination of size, playmaking feel, perimeter shooting, and defensive versatility gives him a strong pathway toward becoming a rotation guard. Minnesota could eventually view him as an important long-term backcourt piece as Mike Conley nears the end of his career.
“With size, smarts, and defensive versatility, he has the tools to far exceed his draft slot.” - Kevin O’Connor