Where Does Wembanyama Mistake Rank?

Victor Wembanyama: A Turnover That Changed Series

Wembanyama's Costly Mistake Gives Knicks Control

The margin between winning and losing in championship basketball is razor thin.

Late in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Spurs were in position to even the series against New York. Instead, a costly miscommunication involving Victor Wembanyama resulted in a turnover that shifted momentum permanently toward the Knicks.

For most of the night, Wembanyama was spectacular. He impacted the game defensively, altered shots, rebounded, and carried the burden expected from the face of the league's next generation.

Yet championships are often remembered by a handful of possessions.

With the Spurs trailing by a possession and desperately needing execution, Wembanyama and his teammate appeared to read the play differently. The ball ended up in the wrong place, the Knicks capitalized, and moments later New York escaped with a one-point victory and a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The turnover itself wasn't flashy. There was no dramatic steal or highlight-reel block. It was simply a breakdown in communication at the worst possible time.

That is what makes postseason basketball so cruel.

One possession can outweigh 47 minutes of brilliance.

Wembanyama will undoubtedly learn from the moment. The great ones always do. But for now, the Knicks return home with all the momentum while the Spurs are left wondering what might have been had one late possession unfolded differently.

Wembanyama could still lead San Antonio to the championship and visit the NBA Finals for another decade.

However, his turnover has set the stage for a parade in New York City.

Series Notes