Ranking the Top 10 NBA Stars Who Can Opt Out to Become UFAs

Have Your Say! Which Players are Opting Out to Test the Free Agency Waters?

Join the NBA Player Option Board Debate

The 2026 player option big board is officially live, and the looming financial decisions are set to trigger a massive domino effect across the entire league.

Which of these star opt-out decisions holds the ultimate key to shifting the balance of power this July?

The Reaves Max Check: Should the Lakers open up the absolute maximum allowable checking volume to keep Austin Reaves anchoring their backcourt long-term, or will a predatory offer sheet force them into a structural cap panic?

The Beard’s Final Bag: Can a legitimate title contender justify handing a massive multi-year commitment to a 36-year-old James Harden , or do his late-career playoff limitations make him an automatic cap-space trap?

The VanVleet Injury Gamble: If Fred VanVleet executes an aggressive opt-out following his brutal torn ACL, should a culture-starved lottery team take a high-volume financial flyer on his recovery?

The Beal Reality Check: Is there any path back to competitive relevance for the Clippers with Bradley Beal's massive contract completely anchoring their financial balance sheet?

Sound off in the comments section below: Which player is making the ultimate business mistake by entering the open market, and who is your definitive lock to secure a massive upgrade?