Ranking the Top 35 NBA Free Agents of the 2026 Offseason

You Tell Us! Who are 2026's Top NBA Free Agents?

Join the NBA Free Agent Rankings Debate

The Top 35 free agent big board has officially dropped, and the rumor mill is entering a high-stakes summer scramble under the league's increasingly brutal CBA parameters. Between inner-circle icons hunting for one final championship environment and young, ascending depth pieces ready to completely leverage the market for life-changing wealth, front-office war rooms are staring down an incredibly chaotic month.

Who are you aggressively opening up the organizational checkbook for this July?

The King’s Gravity: Is LeBron James still a true, elite, championship-altering force capable of anchoring a genuine contender's postseason run, or is his next max contract strictly about off-field brand optimization and farewell-tour optics?

The Second-Apron Tax Crunch: Can the Nuggets realistically afford to match a predatory, high-volume offer sheet for a highly versatile piece like Peyton Watson , or will the restricted free agency market completely price out a front office already suffocating under heavy punitive restrictions?

The Unicorn Medical Mileage: If Kristaps Porziņģis hits the open market hunting for a long-term commitment, does his elite floor-spacing capability outweigh the structural health risk, or do the accumulated miles make him a cap-space trap?

The Bucks' Late-Season Mirage: Is Ousmane Dieng’s explosive, late-season offensive uptick worth a significant multi-year financial investment, or was his sudden production merely a byproduct of fresh legs in a highly optimized system?

The Specialty Depth Tier: Does expanding the big board to 35 showcase where modern front offices actually win titles? Would you rather allocate mid-level cap space to a hyper-efficient young guard like Ayo Dosunmu, or secure a pure point-of-attack defensive specialist like Matisse Thybulle?

Drop your take in the comments section below: Which specific player on this 35-man list possesses the true alpha toolkit to transform a lottery team into an instant playoff threat, and who is a total lock to bust?