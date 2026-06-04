Lakers announce multiyear partnership with Daiso

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday a new multiyear partnership with Japanese retail giant Daiso, marking a first-of-its-kind agreement centered around the iconic Laker Girls dance team.

Just like the Dodgers, now the Lakers have a (new) partnership with Daiso. pic.twitter.com/aJom905Lo3 — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) June 4, 2026

As part of the new partnership, Daiso will become the presenting sponsor of Laker Girls auditions and will have its logo featured on Laker Girls uniforms during select regular-season games. It marks the first time a sponsor's logo will appear on a Laker Girls uniform.

Daiso now joins a partnership with two of the largest sports teams in L.A., with the Dodgers already partners with the Japanese company since 2024.

Daiso will also be featured throughout the audition process and will support Junior Lakers Dancers clinics and other youth programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daiso to the Los Angeles Lakers family with an innovative partnership that connects the retailer to the Laker Girls," Lakers President of Business Operations Lon Rosen said in a statement.

The Laker Girls have been a major part of the Lakers' game-day experience since their creation in 1979 under former owner Dr. Jerry Buss.

The Daiso partnership is another example of the Lakers' continued growth under new controlling owner Mark Walter.

In the last two weeks alone, the organization has expanded both its basketball and business operations, naming Rohan Ramadas assistant general manager and hiring Yao Williams II as vice president and head of global partnerships as the franchise continues to build for the future on and off the court.

For Daiso, the agreement is an opportunity to connect with the Lakers' large global fanbase while continuing to grow its presence in Southern California.

"Daiso aims to be a global lifestyle infrastructure that enriches lives around the world. We are incredibly honored to partner with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Laker Girls," Daiso Board Member Taku Suzuki said in a statement.

Founded in Japan in 1979, Daiso has grown into a global retail brand with approximately 6,000 stores worldwide with three in the L.A. location. The company is known for offering affordable household items, stationery, beauty products and other everyday essentials.

The partnership adds another international brand to the organization while creating new opportunities for fan engagement through the iconic Laker Girls.