TST Best Bets: June 8, 2026

Even though there is still one day left before the next NHL Stanley Cup Final matchup, the NBA Finals are back in action today, providing the perfect remedy for your sports betting itch. Game 2 on Friday saw another statement showing from the New York Knicks, who bounced back from a 12-point deficit to scrape by the San Antonio Spurs, 105-104.

Game 3 should not be any different in terms of excitement.

Meanwhile, in MLB, the Los Angeles Angels avoided a sweep by the crosstown brethren Dodgers with an overwhelming 13-5 victory, headlined by Sebastián Rivero's 5-for-5 performance at the dish. Moreover, the San Diego Padres have lost their fourth-consecutive series after falling to the New York Mets, 7-3, in last night's rubber matchup at Petco Park.

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First Pick: New York Knicks -2.5

Rundown: The New York Knicks (2-0) return to Madison Square Garden, looking to go up 3-0 on the series in Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs (0-2).

Riding off the thrill of Friday's late win, New York enters Monday's contest hoping to sustain their momentum in front of the Madison Square Center faithful, many of whom have waited for another trophy since 1973. Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge in Game 2 with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges contributed as well, each logging 20 points with the former knocking down the go-ahead free throw with 9.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

As for San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama will seek redemption from a costly turnover that paved the way for Brunson to convert the game-sealing shot. Despite the late blunder, Wembanyama recorded 29 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, a crucial factor behind the Spurs' comeback from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit. Furthermore, De'Aaron Fox also showed signs of life with 20 points on 8-12 shooting.

With the Knicks' momentum and a raucous crowd by their side, expect them to remain unfazed by the bright lights.

Second Pick: Milwaukee Brewers Over 11 Runs

Rundown: Following a three-game sweep over the Colorado Rockies, The Milwaukee Brewers (40-23) will look to continue bringing the heat against the Athletics (31-34) at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Brewers have been a consistent NL Central powerhouse, winning the division since 2023 while reaching over 90 wins. As of Monday, they are 7-3 throughout their last 10 games. Catcher William Contreras will aim to remain hot with a .285 batting average, 67 hits and 39 RBI. On the pitching side, Kyle Harrison is set to take the mound with a 1.57 ERA, coming off an electric outing last Tuesday against San Francisco in which he struck out 12 batters and allowed just one earned run in 5.2 innings of work.

Meanwhile for the Athletics, Jeffrey Springs is the next man up in the rotation with a 4.37 ERA and 60 punchouts. In the lineup, Nick Kurtz has taken a major stride in his development as one of the squad's youngest pieces this season, leading the team with a .431 OBP and 45 RBI. Moreover, Jeff McNeil has provided a steady veteran presence with a .235 batting average, 47 hits and 15 RBI. However, the Athletics currently rank third overall in the AL West and have struggled at home, having gone 11-17 thus far.

Given the talent disparity between both teams and Milwaukee's 19-10 away record, bettors can anticipate another Brewers masterclass.