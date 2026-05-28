Ranking the 20 NBA Players Most Likely to be Traded in the 2026 Offseason

It's Your Turn! Which NBA Star Will Most Likely be Traded?

Join the NBA Trade Block Debate

The Top 20 trade block candidates are officially locked in, and the rumor mill is spinning at a dangerous pace. Between luxury-tax constraints forcing clinical financial decisions and superstars hunting for a clean slate, front-office war rooms are about to get incredibly chaotic.

Who is the ultimate crown jewel of this summer's trade market?

The Giannis Sweepstakes: If the Bucks actually listen to offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo , which package moves the needle more: Miami centering a deal around Tyler Herro's lethal perimeter scoring, or Boston sacrificing Jaylen Brown to create a terrifying new Eastern Conference hierarchy?

The Boston Hierarchy: Is the internal friction between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum over the team's true No. 1 mantle real enough to force Brad Stevens' hand, or is it just standard offseason noise?

The Frontcourt Dilemma: Which big man pivot is a smarter move for a franchise: Cleveland splitting up their twin towers by capitalizing on Evan Mobley’s elite defensive upside, or Sacramento trading away an offensive hub like Domantas Sabonis to find a traditional rim-protecting model?

The Premium Glue Guy: With escalating luxury tax penalties forcing tough decisions in Denver, is a physical, championship-proven piece like Aaron Gordon the exact type of plug-and-play asset that sparks a massive bidding war among contenders?

The Star Resets: Are we actually going to see blockbuster resets for guys like Ja Morant in Memphis or Jimmy Butler in Golden State, or will those franchises choose to patch things up for one final run?

Drop your take in the comments: Which of these 20 stars is guaranteed to be wearing a brand-new jersey by opening night?