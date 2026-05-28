The Sporting News Ranks the 10 Best NBA Player Single Seasons

1. Michael Jordan (1990-91) | Guard
Team: Chicago Bulls
By 1990, everyone knew Jordan was the most terrifying individual scorer on the planet, but this was the year he blended that unmatched athletic peak with championship execution. At 27 years old, MJ was a defensive menace and an aerial wizard, culminating in a historic Finals performance where he dismantled Magic Johnson’s Lakers to secure his very first ring.
"The hard part isn't slotting in MJ, but rather choosing which season. MVP and DPOY in 1987-88? MVP and 72-10 in 1995-96? If we didn't limit just one season per player, those two would certainly be in the mix."
Michael Jordan Stat Line
- Points: 31.5 PPG
- Rebounds: 6.0 RPG
- Assists: 5.5 APG
- Steals: 2.7 SPG
- Blocks: 1.0 BPG
The Hardware: Scoring Champion, Regular Season MVP, Finals MVP, All-NBA First Team, All-Defensive First Team