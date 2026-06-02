The CBS Sports 2026 NBA Mock Draft: 30 First Round Picks

CBS Sports 2026 NBA Mock Draft

The lottery balls have settled, and the 2026 NBA landscape has been officially upended. If you thought the lead-up to this draft was something, the actual order had some surprises. The Washington Wizards are back in the driver's seat at No. 1, while the Los Angeles Clippers made off like bandits by snagging a top-five pick from the Indiana Pacers.

With the NBA Combine just days away, Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports has dropped his latest projections. Here is the full 30-pick first-round breakdown for what might be the deepest class we've seen in a decade.