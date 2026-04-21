NBA Playoff Best Bets: Expert Picks and Predictions for Tuesday, April 21

The opening round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues tonight with the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Lakers all looking to take commanding 2-0 leads in their respective series.

With every adjustment magnified and each possession carrying a little more weight, Tuesday’s slate gives us a strong mix of heavy favorites, intriguing totals, and star-driven matchups.

Here are my top bets for the action!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: Boston Celtics -14 (-114) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid’s absence has completely reshaped the reality of this series, and that was on full display in Game 1. We all watched the Sixers get steamrolled 123-91, but what stood out most was Philadelphia’s sheer inability to cover the perimeter without its MVP anchoring the paint. Boston relentlessly punished them, burying 16 three-pointers and turning 14 careless Sixers turnovers into 22 easy points. Laying nearly two touchdowns in a playoff matchup feels absurd. Still, given the Celtics’ dominance at the TD Garden this season (31-11 SU) and the glaring structural holes in Philly’s current rotation, it’s more than justified. Without Embiid neutralizing the floor, Joe Mazzulla’s squad should cruise to another blowout victory.

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Best Bet #2: Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs UNDER 219.5 (-112)

This feels like the best total to attack on the board. Game 1 landed at 209 points, and I don’t see things getting any easier for Portland offensively as San Antonio has the luxury of being able to shrink the floor around newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama. In fact, the under on tonight’s total has hit in back-to-back meetings between these teams, and three of the past four overall. At 219.5, I’m comfortable banking on another matchup where the Spurs control the script and the Blazers have to grind for clean looks.

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