2026 NBA Playoffs: Best Player Prop Bets Today (April 21)

Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues tonight with a trio of Game 2 matchups.

Here’s a look at the slate:

With plenty of star power and depth at our disposal, let’s dive into the top player prop bets!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Player Prop #1: PHI Paul George to Score 20+ Points (+132) @ Celtics

With Joel Embiid officially out again tonight, the Sixers are desperate for another half-court creator to take the heat off Tyrese Maxey. Enter Paul George, who is arguably the most obvious usage and shot-volume bounce-back candidate on the entire board.

Looking at the Game 1 script, George dropped 17 points in just 28 minutes during a brutal 123-91 blowout. He only put up eight shots from the floor, but practically lived at the charity stripe with nine free-throw attempts. Assuming Game 2 is even moderately more competitive, PG’s minutes and role have to expand. Plus, Boston’s defensive game plan is going to sell out to pressure Maxey, funneling those late-clock possessions right into “Playoff P’s" hands. At +132, George to hit the 20-point mark offers great value.

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Player Prop #2: LAL LeBron James OVER 15.5 REB + AST (-114) vs. Rockets

This number is too low for the Lakers we’re getting right now. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves remain out, which leaves LeBron James as both the primary organizer and one of LA’s most important rebounders.

The volume is already there. James cruised to 21 combined rebounds and assists in Game 1’s win, recording eight and 13, respectively. That’s exactly the type of baseline we should expect. Across 11 regular-season games without Doncic, “The King" averaged a comfortable 17.3 combined RA (10.3 assists and 7.0 boards). James’s 24.5 scoring prop is playable too, but the rebounds + assists perfectly capture how LA needs him to completely dictate the pace and flow of the game, rather than hunt for his own shot.

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