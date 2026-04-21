Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NBA · 1 hour ago

2026 NBA Playoffs: Best Player Prop Bets Today (April 21)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues tonight with a trio of Game 2 matchups.

Here’s a look at the slate:

With plenty of star power and depth at our disposal, let’s dive into the top player prop bets!

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Player Prop #1: PHI Paul George to Score 20+ Points (+132) @ Celtics

With Joel Embiid officially out again tonight, the Sixers are desperate for another half-court creator to take the heat off Tyrese Maxey. Enter Paul George, who is arguably the most obvious usage and shot-volume bounce-back candidate on the entire board.

Looking at the Game 1 script, George dropped 17 points in just 28 minutes during a brutal 123-91 blowout. He only put up eight shots from the floor, but practically lived at the charity stripe with nine free-throw attempts. Assuming Game 2 is even moderately more competitive, PG’s minutes and role have to expand. Plus, Boston’s defensive game plan is going to sell out to pressure Maxey, funneling those late-clock possessions right into “Playoff P’s" hands. At +132, George to hit the 20-point mark offers great value.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

Player Prop #2: LAL LeBron James OVER 15.5 REB + AST (-114) vs. Rockets

This number is too low for the Lakers we’re getting right now. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves remain out, which leaves LeBron James as both the primary organizer and one of LA’s most important rebounders.

The volume is already there. James cruised to 21 combined rebounds and assists in Game 1’s win, recording eight and 13, respectively. That’s exactly the type of baseline we should expect. Across 11 regular-season games without Doncic, “The King" averaged a comfortable 17.3 combined RA (10.3 assists and 7.0 boards). James’s 24.5 scoring prop is playable too, but the rebounds + assists perfectly capture how LA needs him to completely dictate the pace and flow of the game, rather than hunt for his own shot.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA Power Rankings
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 21 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

+15.5

+733

O 216.5

BOS

BOS

-15.5

-809

U 216.5

Apr 21 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
POR

POR

+10.5

+525

O 219.5

SAS

SAS

-10.5

-614

U 219.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 day ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 days ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 days ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?
Betting · 2 months ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 2 months ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards

FUTURES

Orlando Magic's Playoff Potential: Can They Upset Detroit?
NBA · 20 hours ago
Orlando Magic's Playoff Potential: Can They Upset Detroit?
NBA Playoff Predictions: Who Can Stop the Thunder?
NBA · 1 day ago
NBA Playoff Predictions: Who Can Stop the Thunder?
Assessing the Detroit Pistons' Odds and Playoff Path
NBA · 3 days ago
Assessing the Detroit Pistons' Odds and Playoff Path
Exploring NBA Finals Odds: Oklahoma City vs. New York at +950
NBA · 3 days ago
Exploring NBA Finals Odds: Oklahoma City vs. New York at +950
Are This Year's NBA Playoffs the Thunder's to Lose?
NBA · 5 days ago
Are This Year's NBA Playoffs the Thunder's to Lose?