2026 NBA Power Rankings: The Top 10 Players in the Playoffs Right Now

1. Nikola Jokic
C, Denver Nuggets
He may not win MVP every year, but if the Association didn't have awards fatigue, spreading it around, he just might. We keep saying Nikola Jokic is having a career year, and how can you argue against it? It's just so hard to quantify, because he does ish like this every year. The 2023 NBA Final MVP led the league in rebounding (12.9 RPG) and assists (10.7 APG), a feat in itself that is MVP-worthy for anyone, never mind a center. Add in a 27.7 PPG clip, and the Joker is still the best weapon in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves found out in Game 1 when Joker put up a 25-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple double, while shooting a blistering 58% from the field. Even though the T'wolves tied the series, Jokic (yawn) had 24 points, 15 boards and eight dimes. SGA may be the MVP, but there is no one on planet Earth like Nikola.
WCF MVP Kalshi Implied Probability: 11%