2026 NBA Power Rankings: The Top 10 Players in the Playoffs Right Now

Ranking the Top 10 Stars in the 2026 NBA Playoffs

The 2026 NBA Playoffs have officially hit the first-round trenches, and the energy is already shifting in ways we didn't see coming. While the stars are definitely out, the injury bug remains a massive wildcard in the postseason narrative. The biggest absence up until last night was Luka Doncic, who is still out indefinitely. Joining Luka is San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who was diagnosed with a concussion. Wemby left San Antonio's Game 2 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, and when he may be able to return is up in the air. Not only did the injury shake up the Spurs' title chances, but it also scrambled our list, with "The Alien" being removed from his No. 3 spot until clarity on his injury is available.

We’re kicking things off with a legendary veteran who is currently defying every analytical projection on the board. Let’s just say The King isn't ready to pass over the crown just yet, especially after leading his squad to a shocking 2-0 series lead that has the rest of the league on high alert.