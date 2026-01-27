Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Tuesday, January 27

Tuesday’s slate brings a clean mix of pace environments and rest edges. There are also a few props where the market is still lagging behind recent role stability and opponent-specific history.

After scanning every game, four spots stand out. Each one has strong hit rates, plus at least two matchup or context angles that support the number.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Tuesday, January 27

The Pick: Ivica Zubac Over 10.5 Rebounds

Arena: Delta Center



Location: Utah



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: January 27, 2026



Time: 10:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -136 57.63% Caesars (Best Price) +107 48.31%

Odds as of January 27, 2026, at 8:37 AM ET

Ivica Zubac enters with an 80% hit rate in his last five games and a seven-for-ten hit rate in his last ten. Before last game, he was on a five-game over streak. Zubac’s season average sits at 11.0 rebounds, which clears 10.5. The floor helps, too, with an 8.25 rebound floor and a 13.0 rebound ceiling. The price is the separator. At plus money, Caesars is offering a materially better entry than the -136 consensus.

The Pick: Trey Murphy Over 20.5 Points

Arena: Paycom Center



Location: Oklahoma City



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: January 27, 2026



Time: 8:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability FanDuel Moneyline -120 54.55%

Trey Murphy has been one of the cleanest points overs on the board. He has cleared this line in 60% of his last five games and 80% of his last ten. His season average is 22.2 points, which is already above 20.5. The road split is a plus, with an away mark of 21.3. The matchup data is the only red flag, with a 20% hit rate in the 10 games against Oklahoma City. That keeps this from being a max bet. The form still makes the number playable.

The Pick: Quentin Grimes Over 2.5 Assists

Arena: Xfinity Mobile Arena



Location: Philadelphia



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: January 27, 2026



Time: 8:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline +115 46.51% Caesars (Best Price) +116 46.30%

Odds as of January 27, 2026, at 8:37 AM ET

Quentin Grimes is priced like a low-assist wing, but the recent profile is stronger. He has cleared 2.5 assists in 80% of his last five games and 60% of his last ten. He is also on a four-game over streak. The season average is 3.7 assists, which gives this line real cushion. The matchup history is solid, too, with a 50% hit rate in eight games versus Philadelphia. Milwaukee is also on a back-to-back, with zero rest days in the schedule data. At plus money, the market is giving a favorable risk-reward setup.

The Pick: Shaedon Sharpe Over 4.5 Rebounds

Arena: Capital One Arena



Location: Washington



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: January 27, 2026



Time: 7:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -138 57.98% BetMGM (Best Price) +115 46.51%

Odds as of January 27, 2026, at 8:37 AM ET

Shaedon Sharpe has cleared 4.5 rebounds in 80% of his last five games and 70% of his last ten. He is also riding a four-game over streak. The season average is 4.7 rebounds, and the road split is slightly better at 4.9. The opponent history is a key add-on, with a 100% hit rate in two games versus Washington. The Wizards are also on a back-to-back, with zero rest days in the schedule data. The best angle is the price. At plus money, BetMGM is offering a much better number than the -138 consensus.

The Betting Edge

This slate has a few props where the market is still giving away price. That is especially true when the best number is sitting at plus money. Keep the process tight. Shop the line.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 27.