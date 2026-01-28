NBA Prediction Market Update: Clippers Kalshi Playoff Odds Surge!

Los Angeles Clippers playoff qualification odds are the headline mover on January 28. The contract closed at 53c after opening at 47c, a 12.77% jump that stands out in a crowded playoff board. The news cycle also reflects momentum, with a report noting the Clippers’ 16th win in 19 games.

The other big story is a sharp risk-off move in a few fringe playoff names. Portland’s playoff qualification price fell from 37c to 29c, a 21.62% drop. Milwaukee also took a hit, with its playoff qualification contract down from 13c to 9c, a 30.77% slide.

Dunk on the Prediction Markets with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Los Angeles Clippers Playoff Qualification: jumped from 47c to 53c (up 6c, 12.77%) . The move aligns with the news cycle and highlights the Clippers’ sixteenth win in nineteen games .



Portland Playoff Qualification: dropped from 37c to 29c (down 8c, 21.62%) . This is one of the steepest playoff-board repricings in the dataset.



Milwaukee Playoff Qualification: slid from 13c to 9c (down 4c, 30.77%) . At single digits, the market is pricing a very thin path.



Boston Eastern Conference Title: fell from 24c to 22c (down 2c, 8.33%) . It is a meaningful dip in a high-volume conference market.



Denver Western Conference Title: moved from 19c to 17c (down 2c, 10.53%) . That is a notable percentage drop for a contender-tier contract.



Oklahoma City Championship Odds: declined from 44c to 41c (down 3c, 6.82%) . This came even as Oklahoma City’s Western Conference title price ticked up from 51c to 53c .



Kalshi NBA Volume and Order Book Highlights

Oklahoma City Championship Odds: led the futures board with 14,438 contracts in 24-hour trading volume . The order book also showed heavy depth at 41c on the yes side .



Boston Championship Odds: posted 17,269 contracts in 24-hour trading volume , one of the busiest markets overall.



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP: saw 45,688 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours , the biggest awards-volume signal in the dataset.



Victor Wembanyama Defensive Player of the Year: traded 20,207 contracts in the last twenty-four hours . It is still a tight market at 33c bid and 34c ask .



New York Eastern Conference Title: remained extremely active with 8,658 contracts in 24-hour trading volume , despite a flat close.



Trade market liquidity check – LeBron James next team: the contract showed a very wide market at 23c bid and 62c ask , signaling uncertainty and thin pricing.



Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Oklahoma City title stack mismatch: Oklahoma City is 53c to win the West but 41c to win the Finals . That gap is large and remained volatile today.



Toronto Playoff Qualification: rose from 80c to 86c (up 6c, 7.5%) on strong activity, including 357 contracts in 24-hour trading volume .



Orlando Playoff Qualification: fell from 80c to 74c (down 6c, 7.5%) with 300 contracts traded in the last twenty-four hours .



Jonathan Kuminga trade: the “traded by February 6" contract repriced hard, dropping from 70c to 53c (down 17c, 24.29%) on 3,501 contracts in 24-hour volume .



Anthony Davis next team (stays with Dallas or retires): surged from 67c to 86c (up 19c, 28.36%) . The market is heavily leaning toward no change.



Kalshi NBA Market Edge

The biggest playoff-board momentum trade was the Clippers , with a clean 47c to 53c repricing.



The market punished fringe playoff names , led by Portland down 8c and Milwaukee down 4c .



Oklahoma City is still the center of gravity in futures volume , even on a down day for the title price.



Watch wide spreads in event markets , especially “next team" contracts, for fast-moving reprices.



Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 28.