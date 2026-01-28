Nine games shape Wednesday’s slate, and the prop board is loaded with role-driven edges. The goal is simple. Find lines where recent hit rates, opponent history, and pricing all point the same way.

After scanning every matchup, four spots stand out. Two are classic “market lag" overs. Two are fatigue- and trend-based unders.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Wednesday, January 28

Picks curated by the SportsGrid Analytics Team, utilizing proprietary 5-star models and Blitz data. Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

The Pick: RJ Barrett Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Where to Watch the Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Tonight?

Arena: Scotiabank Arena



Location: Toronto, ON



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: January 28



Time: 7:30 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -110 52.38% BetMGM (Best Price) -105 51.22%

Odds as of January 28, 2026, at 11:37 AM ET

RJ Barrett is priced like a secondary piece, but the production profile says otherwise. He has cleared this line in 80% of his last five games and 80% of his previous ten. He has also hit in 100% of his last four games against Toronto. The season baseline is strong at 27.7 PRA versus a 21.5 line. The range supports it as well, with a 21.0 floor and a 33.0 ceiling. At a better number, -105 at BetMGM is the cleanest way to play it.

The Pick: LaMelo Ball Over 6.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Tonight?

Arena: FedExForum



Location: Memphis, TN



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: January 28



Time: 8:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -151 60.16% BetMGM (Best Price) +115 46.51%

Odds as of January 28, 2026, at 11:37 AM ET

LaMelo Ball is in a strong assist pocket at this number. He has cleared 6.5 assists in 80% of his last five games and 60% of his previous ten. He is also on a four-game over streak. The season average sits at 7.6 assists, which gives this line breathing room. The distribution is stable, with a 6.0 floor and 9.0 ceiling. At plus money, +115 at BetMGM is doing heavy lifting for the value case.

The Pick: LeBron James Under 36.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tonight

Arena: Rocket Arena



Location: Cleveland, OH



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: January 28



Time: 7:00 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline -114 53.27% DraftKings (Best Price) -108 51.92%

Odds as of January 28, 2026, at 11:37 AM ET

LeBron James is trending the wrong way for a 36.5 PRA number. He has not cleared this line in his last five games and is on a five-game under streak. The previous 10 samples are also soft at 40%. His season average is 35.1 PRA, which sits below the line. The matchup history is not helping either, with 25% hit rate in four games versus Cleveland. The floor case is real, with a 26.8 floor. At a slightly improved price, -108 at DraftKings is the best entry.

The Pick: Derrick White Under 18.5 Points

Where to Watch the Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Tonight?

Arena: TD Garden



Location: Boston, MA



TV: NBA League Pass



Date: January 28



Time: 7:30 PM ET



Betting Metric Value Implied Probability Consensus Moneyline +101 49.75% BetMGM (Best Price) +105 48.78%

Odds as of January 28, 2026, at 11:37 AM ET

Derrick White is priced for a bounce, but the recent scoring trend is brutal. He has not cleared 18.5 points in his last five games and has hit in just 10% of his last ten. The season average is 17.6 points, which is still below this line. The floor is also low at 12.75 points, which matters in an under bet. Atlanta has not been a problem historically, with a 71.43% hit rate in seven games, but the current form is the story. At plus money, +105 at BetMGM is the best number.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

This slate has clean separation between hot roles and cold production. The best bets lean into that gap, especially when prices improve through line shopping. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Team is a collaborative unit of betting experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to uncovering high-probability edges. By combining proprietary predictive modeling with real-time market data, the team distills complex situational trends—including rest advantages, injury impacts, and schedule spots—into actionable sharp betting insights. Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 28.