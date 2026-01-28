SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 3 hours ago

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Wednesday, January 28

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Nine games shape Wednesday’s slate, and the prop board is loaded with role-driven edges. The goal is simple. Find lines where recent hit rates, opponent history, and pricing all point the same way.

After scanning every matchup, four spots stand out. Two are classic “market lag" overs. Two are fatigue- and trend-based unders.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Wednesday, January 28

Picks curated by the SportsGrid Analytics Team, utilizing proprietary 5-star models and Blitz data. Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

The Pick: RJ Barrett Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Where to Watch the Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Tonight?

    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Location: Toronto, ON
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: January 28
    • Time: 7:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -110 52.38%
BetMGM (Best Price) -105 51.22%

Odds as of January 28, 2026, at 11:37 AM ET

RJ Barrett is priced like a secondary piece, but the production profile says otherwise. He has cleared this line in 80% of his last five games and 80% of his previous ten. He has also hit in 100% of his last four games against Toronto. The season baseline is strong at 27.7 PRA versus a 21.5 line. The range supports it as well, with a 21.0 floor and a 33.0 ceiling. At a better number, -105 at BetMGM is the cleanest way to play it.

The Pick: LaMelo Ball Over 6.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Tonight?

    • Arena: FedExForum
    • Location: Memphis, TN
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: January 28
    • Time: 8:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -151 60.16%
BetMGM (Best Price) +115 46.51%

Odds as of January 28, 2026, at 11:37 AM ET

LaMelo Ball is in a strong assist pocket at this number. He has cleared 6.5 assists in 80% of his last five games and 60% of his previous ten. He is also on a four-game over streak. The season average sits at 7.6 assists, which gives this line breathing room. The distribution is stable, with a 6.0 floor and 9.0 ceiling. At plus money, +115 at BetMGM is doing heavy lifting for the value case.

The Pick: LeBron James Under 36.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tonight

    • Arena: Rocket Arena
    • Location: Cleveland, OH
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: January 28
    • Time: 7:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -114 53.27%
DraftKings (Best Price) -108 51.92%

Odds as of January 28, 2026, at 11:37 AM ET

LeBron James is trending the wrong way for a 36.5 PRA number. He has not cleared this line in his last five games and is on a five-game under streak. The previous 10 samples are also soft at 40%. His season average is 35.1 PRA, which sits below the line. The matchup history is not helping either, with 25% hit rate in four games versus Cleveland. The floor case is real, with a 26.8 floor. At a slightly improved price, -108 at DraftKings is the best entry.

The Pick: Derrick White Under 18.5 Points

Where to Watch the Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Tonight?

    • Arena: TD Garden
    • Location: Boston, MA
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: January 28
    • Time: 7:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline +101 49.75%
BetMGM (Best Price) +105 48.78%

Odds as of January 28, 2026, at 11:37 AM ET

Derrick White is priced for a bounce, but the recent scoring trend is brutal. He has not cleared 18.5 points in his last five games and has hit in just 10% of his last ten. The season average is 17.6 points, which is still below this line. The floor is also low at 12.75 points, which matters in an under bet. Atlanta has not been a problem historically, with a 71.43% hit rate in seven games, but the current form is the story. At plus money, +105 at BetMGM is the best number.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

This slate has clean separation between hot roles and cold production. The best bets lean into that gap, especially when prices improve through line shopping. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Team is a collaborative unit of betting experts, data scientists, and market specialists dedicated to uncovering high-probability edges. By combining proprietary predictive modeling with real-time market data, the team distills complex situational trends—including rest advantages, injury impacts, and schedule spots—into actionable sharp betting insights. Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 28.

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →
🏀

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

View Market Movements →

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA 2026 Trade Central
NBA Power Rankings
NBA Trade Deadline Targets Ranked
Feb 8 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-4.5

-213

O 45.5

NE

NE

+4.5

+203

U 45.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes &amp; Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Updated Kalshi Markets for Cleveland Browns' Head Coach Search
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills Coach Search: Kubiak, Brady, and Daboll
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
NFL Coach of the Year Odds: Vrabel (-450) or McDonald (+340)?
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Dan Sileo on Pro Football MVP Favorites: Stafford & Maye
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
Chris Shula Leads as Favorite for Steelers Head Coach Role