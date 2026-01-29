Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Thursday, January 29

Eight games make up Thursday’s slate. That’s enough volume for the market to leave a few soft numbers behind, especially in role-driven assists and low-usage points.

After reviewing every matchup, four props stand out based on opponent history, split context, and price. Two are unders. That keeps the card balanced on a slate with several back-to-backs.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Thursday, January 29

The Pick: Domantas Sabonis Over 4.5 Assists

Domantas Sabonis sets up as a clean assist. Look at this number: he has cleared 4.5 assists in 60% of his last five and is on a three-game hit streak. The opponent’s history is the separator. Sabonis is 4-for-4 to the over versus Philadelphia. The split also matters tonight. He is averaging 5.4 assists on the road versus 2.9 at home. At plus money at DraftKings, the price is doing heavy lifting.

The Pick: Bobby Portis Under 18.5 Points

Bobby Portis is priced like a consistent secondary scorer. The results have not matched. He has stayed under 18.5 points in 80% of his last five and 90% of his previous ten. His season average is only 13.2 points, which is a big gap from the line. The range supports the under too, with a 16.0 ceiling. Washington also profiles as a tougher spot for this stat. The Wizards rank third in this defensive bucket, allowing 11.5 versus a 10.5 league average. Both teams are on two days of rest, so there is no fatigue excuse baked in.

The Pick: Dyson Daniels Over 6.5 Assists

Dyson Daniels is in a strong playmaking pocket right now. He has cleared 6.5 assists in 80% of his last five and 70% of his last ten. He also carries a two-game over streak. The matchup context helps. Houston ranks 23rd in this defensive bucket, allowing 4.3 versus a 4.6 league average. Daniels’ ceiling is also live at 8.5 assists, which matters on a back-to-back for both teams. At plus money at BetMGM, the number is still offering value.

The Pick: Cade Cunningham Under 5.5 Rebounds

Cade Cunningham has been a consistent fade on the glass lately. He has stayed under 5.5 rebounds in 100% of his last five and is on a five-game miss streak. The season number is not a strong over profile either, with a 5.7 average. Phoenix also grades as a tougher rebounding matchup in this data set. The Suns allow 3.3 versus a 3.5 league average, ranking 24th. Cunningham’s floor is 4.0 rebounds, which keeps the under live even in a normal minutes game. At plus money at Fanatics, the market is still paying for a bounce-back that has not shown up.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 29.