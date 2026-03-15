Luka Dončić’s overtime dagger lifts Lakers past Nuggets

LOS ANGELES — Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena delivered everything a primetime matchup promised — drama, chaos, and ultimately a superstar’s moment.

And when the dust settled, the ball was in the hands of Luka Dončić.

With the game tied and just half a second remaining in overtime, Dončić calmly created space, rose for a 17-foot step-back jumper and buried it. The shot lifted the Lakers to a thrilling 127–125 victory over the Denver Nuggets and extended their winning streak to five games.

LUKA. BALLGAME. LUKA DONCIC WINS IT IN THE CLUTCH FOR THE LAKERS pic.twitter.com/yIXlJGvbnN — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2026

It was the kind of shot the Lakers envisioned when they put the ball in Dončić’s hands.

“Just a big-time shot by a f—ing generational player,” said LeBron James. “We wanted the last shot. We wanted to put the ball in our guy’s hands. So, it’s going to be just the first of many game winners like that for him in a Lakers uniform.”

A Night That Had Everything

The game felt like a playoff preview long before overtime.

With the Western Conference standings tightening by the day, every possession carried weight. The Lakers, now 42–25 and holding sole possession of the No. 3 seed, played with urgency against a Denver team that has defined the conference’s standard in recent years.

Dončić recorded a triple-double before the fourth quarter even began. The superstar guard finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, marking his seventh 30-point triple-double of the season and the 55th of his career.

Those seven 30-point triple-doubles are now the most by a Laker in a single season — surpassing totals posted by James and Magic Johnson.

But for most of the fourth quarter, Dončić was quiet. In fact, he didn’t score until under three minutes remained. Then he reminded everyone why he’s the closer.

Reaves Forces Overtime in Unforgettable Fashion

Before Dončić could deliver the final blow, the Lakers needed a miracle just to reach overtime.

Enter Austin Reaves.

With the Lakers trailing by three late in regulation, Reaves stepped to the free-throw line with a chance to extend the game. Instead of making both attempts, he intentionally missed the second — short — grabbed his own rebound and flipped in a floater to tie the game at 118–118, as the arena erupted.

“AR made the right play,” said Lakers head coach JJ Redick. “It’s a hell of a basketball play.”

Reaves later joked about the calculated mistake.

“I’m just mad I had to mess up my free-throw percentage.”

Dončić credited the execution that forced the extra period.

“Actually, JJ told me to tell AR to miss right. So he missed left,” Dončić joked. “But honestly, that execution was perfection.”

Reaves finished with a team-high 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 46 minutes, continuing one of the best stretches of his career.

Chaos Before the Finish

The final minutes of regulation were just as wild.

With 1:57 left and the Lakers trailing 109–106, Dončić was fouled on a three-point attempt and calmly knocked down all three free throws to tie the game — while fans inside Crypto.com Arena chanted “MVP.”

Moments later, James made perhaps the hustle play of the night.

With the Lakers trailing 112–111 and a loose ball bouncing near midcourt, the 41-year-old superstar dove full-extension to the floor to force a jump ball. On the ensuing scramble, Marcus Smart stole the ball and raced for a fast-break layup that gave Los Angeles a 113–112 lead with 46.8 seconds left.

LEBRON DIVING ON THE FLOOR AT AGE 41 HUSTLE BY THE KING pic.twitter.com/wZ9PCoNzZ8 — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2026

Redick couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I said to him, in 23 years of watching you play — including high school — I’ve never seen you make a full-out extension dive like that,” Redick said. “And he told me, ‘You’re right. I’ve never done that.’”

James finished with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Overtime Exchange

The drama carried into overtime. With 30 seconds remaining, Dončić found Smart on the wing for a clutch three-pointer that gave the Lakers a 125–123 lead.

On the next possession, Nikola Jokić responded with a layup to tie the game again.

But Denver’s relief lasted only seconds. Out of a timeout, the Lakers cleared the floor for Dončić — and the rest became the highlight that sealed the night. Atmosphere Worthy of the Moment

Even Dončić admitted the environment played a role.

“I felt like it was the best atmosphere since I’ve been a Laker,” he said.

James agreed — while joking that a young fan on the jumbotron may have been the true difference-maker.

“That little kid on the jumbotron — I think he’s the reason why we won tonight.”

Nuggets Fall Despite Jokić Triple-Double

Denver had its chances. Jokić finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists, while Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 27 points.

But a brutal night from Jamal Murray — just 5 points on 1-for-14 shooting before fouling out in overtime — proved costly.

Rolling Into Houston

With the win, the Lakers have now taken seven of their last eight games and firmly planted themselves among the West’s contenders. They’ll need that momentum immediately.

Next up: back-to-back road games against the Houston Rockets on Monday and Wednesday in Houston, with just half a game separating the two teams in the standings.

But for one electric Saturday night in Los Angeles, none of that mattered.

Because when the lights were brightest, Dončić delivered a moment worthy of the stage — and another unforgettable chapter in a season that’s starting to feel special in Laker land.