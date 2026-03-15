How LeBron’s flight, Reaves’ genius and a section of madmen helped the Lakers dive past Nuggets in overtime

LOS ANGELES — Trevor never sat down.

The third quarter bled the Lakers dry––again. Seventeen points, gone, evaporated like morning fog in the third quarter.

What once roared now whimpered. The posh crowd at Crypto.com Arena—those who arrive late and leave early, who cheer only when the jumbotron commands it, began checking their watches instead of the scoreboard—they had begun their retreat. Instagram closed. Coats collected. The traffic beckoned more than the basketball.

But Trevor wouldn’t leave. Trevor never leaves.

Through it all, Trevor stood.

In section 320, a throwback—a Forum refugee marooned in a sea of Instagram stories, stood with his dirty blonde mullet hanging like curtains past the name plate of his Kobe Bryant No. 8 jersey, his hands cupped around his mouth like a megaphone to God.

His handlebar mustache twitched with every defensive possession, soaked with the fervor of someone who remembers when basketball demanded presence, not performance.

He led his ragtag cohort of zealots, John, Ian and Brian, through the dormant arena, begging the privileged to put down their phones and feel something.

They yelled. They pleaded. They cheered when silence felt safer.

All game, they yelled.

All game, they begged and pleaded for the dormant, posh fanbase to put away their phones and cheer.

For three quarters, Trevor and his cohort of miscreant fanatics were a voice crying in the wilderness.

And then, the inevitable. Denver smelled blood.

The Nuggets, that Babayaga of the West, that chicken-legged witch haunting Laker dreams, surged. A 16-5 run. A 37-26 quarter.

The lead, once fat and comfortable, now––gone. The lead, a fleeting memory.

It felt heavy. It felt familiar. It felt like another collapse against the team that has defined Laker misery.

Then the fourth quarter happened.

Then overtime happened.

Then the Lakers did something they haven’t done nearly enough against these Denver Nuggets: they refused to lose.

Final: Lakers 127, Nuggets 125. Overtime. Statement made.

But the scoreboard tells the shallow story.

The real narrative lives in the spaces between—the dive, the miss, the belief, the boy in the foam finger who reminded 18,997 people what it means to be present.

Let’s rewind to the dread.

Third quarter, 7:34 remaining. The Lakers had just pushed their lead to 17, and Crypto.com Arena hummed with the confidence of a fanbase that had watched their team beat New York, dispatch Minnesota, and now apparently throttle the team that has haunted their dreams like a Slavic folktale.

Then Denver remembered it’s Denver.

A 37-26 quarter. A 16-5 run.

The lead shriveled to three, then disappeared entirely.

By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the game was tied at 87, and the energy in the building had curdled.

You could taste the anxiety. You could feel the muscle memory of collapses past.

Fans’ frustration steeped like tea. Some began to file out. Others buried themselves in phones, seeking escape in glowing rectangles.

But Trevor kept standing.

And somewhere in the lower bowl, a child with a foam finger caught the Jumbotron’s attention.

He beat his chest.

He screamed.

He was the cute, bite-sized package of Trevor fury—a reminder that fandom isn’t about convenience. It’s about commitment.

The crowd started to notice.

The arena erupted. Fans—real fans, not the posh latecomers—closed Instagram.

Phones went down. Voices went up.

Down 106-98 with 5:13 remaining, obituary writers were sharpening their pencils.

Another blown lead. Another loss to Denver. Another missed opportunity to matter in the Western Conference jockeying.

Like Trevor, the Lakers stood. They fought back.

With 2:33 remaining, Luka Dončić hit a 25-foot step-back three. 109-106.

Then Jamal Murray missed a three-pointer, and LeBron James secured the rebound.

Dončić attempted another 3-pointer; Jamal Murray fouled. Amidst “MVP" chants that Jaxson Hayes pleaded with the crowd to silence, Dončić sank all three free throws to tie the game, 109-109.

Aaron Gordon responded for Denver with a corner 3-pointer; Austin Reaves responded with a driving layup.

In the mere moments that whispered in eternity, the two teams battled.

And then—then—LeBron James flew.

Literally.

James, 23 seasons deep, more minutes than any human in NBA history, launched his body parallel to the floor.

Arms extended. Torso hovering.

A flying, aging Superman dove for a loose ball with 58.9 seconds remaining in regulation, flew parallel with the ground, for a loose ball that had no business being his.

Murray pounced onto James to tie up the ball. The arena detonated.

“I told him after the game," JJ Redick recounted, “in 23 years of watching you play in the NBA and the three years I watched you play in high school, I never saw you make a full-out extension dive like that."

James, 41 years old, 40,000 career points, every accolade imaginable, had never done that.

Never.

Twenty-three years. Never.

Not once.

Not in high school.

Not in the pros.

“No," James confirmed, the simplicity of his answer belying the magnitude. “Just living in the moment, understanding the impact of the game, the implications on the game and our opponent and what we’re trying to build. Every possession matters."

Every possession. The mantra of a team that refused to fold.

But this wasn’t about precedent. This was about possession.

This was about proving to his teammates, to the crowd, to the basketball world that winning matters more than preservation. Murray pounced on him, tying up the ball.

The jump ball went Denver’s way, but the message had been delivered: James would not let this game die without a fight.

“That was a huge play for us," Dončić said. “Obviously, we didn’t get the jump ball, but just him doing it, caring for winning, was unbelievable. Just amazing to see."

Caring for winning. Four words that explain everything.

Marcus Smart, the godsend, picked Murray’s pocket on the ensuing tip and laid the ball in.

Lakers lead. 113-112.

The arena turned into an asylum.

Smart—defensive player of the year, heart and soul, the man who makes James dive—had been everything.

But Denver doesn’t die easy.

Tim Hardaway Jr. hit a corner three.

Nuggets led 115-113.

Nikola Jokic stripped Austin Reaves on a would-be game-tying layup.

The ball found Gordon.

Dončić fouled.

Trevor and company held an ocean of hope inside a party cup.

Fans filed out, then stopped, then walked back.

Gordon missed his first free throw. Made the second. 116-113.

Denver, smart as foxes, intentionally fouled Reaves—twice now—denying the three, forcing two.

5.2 seconds remained. Lakers down three.

What happened next was part geometry, part delusion, part genius.

Reaves walked to the line knowing what he had to do.

Make the first. Miss the second. Recover the rebound. Score.

Simple, right? Like a 300-yard drive through a keyhole.

Like a hole-in-one from the rough.

Reaves sank the first.

Then, in the space between shots, Dončić whispered something, “Miss right."

A conspiracy of two.

“I mean, we haven’t seen it much," James said. “It’s a very difficult thing because none of us practice to miss free throws. You just know, no matter what your percentage is, you just don’t practice missing free throws."

Reaves, career 86.5% from the line, had practiced this. Over the summer. In AAU. The mind of a man who lives for these moments.

In some empty gym, he’d toyed with the geometry of intentional misses. He knew to keep the ball low.

Reaves had practiced.

He knew to avoid the accidental make that plagues overconfident attempters.

“I wasn’t going to give the ball an opportunity to go in," Reaves said.

“Some people shoot it high and end up making it on accident. I don’t think my ball ever got over 10 feet."

Redick had called for the miss to the right side. That’s where the single coverage was supposed to be.

But basketball, like life, rarely follows the script.

When Reaves got to the line, Denver had overloaded the right. Only Jokic and Deandre Ayton occupied the left.

So Reaves adjusted. He missed left.

Perfectly.

Sharply.

The ball kissed the rim at precisely the right angle and bounced directly into his waiting hands.

“It’s the perfect miss," James said. “You got to have a perfect miss at that time, and great timing. He was able to hit it off that left side of the rim, recover it, and then still make a tough floater. Perfect execution on his part."

The execution was surgical.

Reaves dropped a floater with 1.9 seconds left to finish with 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Game tied.

Arena erupted.

Trevor and his cohort became madmen, arms waving, voices hoarse, faith validated.

“I’m just mad it’ll mess up my free-throw percentage," Reaves joked afterward.

Overtime belonged to the unsung.

Murray fouled out 31 seconds into the extra period—one for 14 on the night, Smart’s defense a vise from which he couldn’t escape.

Ayton, in and out of the lineup, up and down in performance, found something extra when the Lakers needed it most.

He outhustled Jokic for an offensive rebound, converting the putback.

He blocked the Joker’s shot.

He made the MVP work for every inch.

“DA was huge," Smart said. “He had what, nine rebounds total, four offensive, five defensive, and then the block. Just his energy. When you’re coming in and out like that, it’s hard to get a rhythm. It can get frustrating. But he stayed with it. He controlled his paint on both ends."

Smart himself—acquisition, godsend, defensive savant—made the play of overtime. After Doncic whipped a behind-the-back bounce pass, Smart caught, squared, and drilled his fifth three-pointer with 30 seconds left.

He finished the game with 21 points.

The shot put Los Angeles up by three, a margin that would prove just enough.

“He hit the biggest shot," Dončić said. “In overtime, the three to get us up."

Ever the pragmatist, Smart deflected credit.

“Felt good for my teammates to believe in me," he said. “Especially after playing this team a couple weeks ago, having some looks to put us up and them not falling. It could have easily fallen into that trap of ‘not again.’ I wouldn’t have blamed Luka or those guys for not trusting me. But it speaks to our team, speaks to those guys and how willing they are to trust each other."

Trust. The word echoed through every postgame interview, every locker room reflection.

Jokic tied it with 15 seconds left. Typical Jokic—unstoppable, inevitable, the gravitational center around which all Nuggets basketball orbits.

But the Lakers had Luka.

With 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime, Dončić caught the ball, rejected a screen, created just enough separation from Spencer Jones, and rose.

The shot hung in the air like a held breath.

Then it dropped.

Clean. Pure. Decisive.

“I saw the double coming, so I went reject, you know, to my left hand, to my left step-back," Dončić said, describing genius like it was grocery shopping. “I did a couple times throughout my career, so I just trust the shot."

Dončić finished with 30 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds. His 55th 30-point triple-double, moving him past Nikola Jokic for second-most all-time. But the numbers felt secondary to the moment.

“They sent a double at him basically all night," Reaves said. “But he’s a professional bucket getter. In those big moments, as everybody knows, he’s going to make a big shot."

Then Dončić blocked Tim Hardaway Jr.’s desperation heave at the buzzer.

Game. Set. Tiebreaker secured.

After the final horn, purple and gold streamers rained from the rafters, snaking their way to the court before they settled on the floor, after Trevor looked around in astonishment, the Lakers gathered to process what they’d done.

They’d beaten the boogeyman.

They’d slain the Babayaga.

For the first time in what felt like forever, they’d stared down Denver’s championship DNA and refused to blink.

“They have that championship DNA," LeBron said. “So that’s what we’re striving for."

The win lifted the Lakers to 41-25, tied for third in the West, a half-game ahead of Houston and a full game and a half ahead of Denver with the tiebreaker secured.

Trust. The word that binds this team now.

Trust in Smart’s defense. Trust in Reaves’ geometry. Trust in LeBron’s dive. Trust in Luka’s moment.

“I felt like it was the best atmosphere since I’m the Laker," Dončić said, the goosebumps still fresh. “The whole crowd was in. It was real special to witness that."

They’ve won five straight, eight of nine.

They’ve beaten the Knicks, the Timberwolves, the Nuggets—all in a week that felt like a playoff preview.

But more than the standings, more than the seeding, more than the numbers, this night was about something ineffable. Something Trevor understood from his perch in Section 320. Something the kid with the foam finger represented. Something that can’t be quantified but can be felt.

The Lakers never gave up.

They played together. You could see it.

Los Angeles held a lead in the third knowing that Denver would make a run.

Throughout the year, Denver has rallied back from 20-point deficits.

But in how the Lakers finished, you could see the confidence they have in one another—they’re connected.

Connected.

LeBron diving on the floor at 40. Reaves executing the impossible miss. Ayton battling the MVP. Smart hitting the biggest shot. Dončić sealing the deal.

The night was magical.

That’s not hyperbole, nor a word that’s amorous.

Overused? Perhaps.

But it perfectly describes the game’s end.

In the locker room, the jokes flew.

Redick admitted he’d told Reaves to miss right; Reaves missed left and made the coach the butt of every joke.

“These guys are going to give me a lot of crap," Redick said, smiling. “AR made the right play. He missed to the single side. It’s a hell of a basketball play. He’s got good touch. He’s good at bowling, ping pong, pickleball, tennis, golf. All those things."

Reaves, for his part, kept it simple.

“We’re bought into one thing, and that’s winning. I think that showed tonight. Second half wasn’t great. But even when they made the run, we didn’t waver. We didn’t fold."

Didn’t waver. Didn’t fold. The simplest truths are often the most profound.

The Lakers fly to Houston for a two-game miniseries against the Rockets. Another tiebreaker at stake. Another opportunity to prove that this stretch isn’t a mirage.

If Los Angeles continues to play well, regardless of the outcome, specifically on the defensive end, the Lakers will continue to give themselves a chance to win against anyone.

They have the opportunity to show that something special is brewing.

They haven’t lost it. Through the third-quarter collapses, through the posh crowds and their late arrivals, through the Babayaga’s haunting, through every reason to fold—they haven’t folded.

“Even when they made the run, we didn’t waver," Reaves said. “We didn’t fold. We kept fighting."

The fighting started with a dive. A 41-year-old man, parallel to the earth, sacrificing his body for a possession that statistics can’t measure. It continued with a whisper between free throws, a conspiracy of winners. It ended with a step-back that will replay on Laker highlight reels for decades.

Trevor will be watching. Probably standing. Definitely cheering.

And somewhere in the arena, a kid with a foam finger will beat his chest, and the Lakers will remember that sometimes the difference between winning and losing isn’t talent or scheme or luck.

Sometimes it’s just refusing to quit.

Sometimes it’s a dive.

Sometimes it’s a miss.

Sometimes it’s a section full of madmen who never sat down.

The boogeyman is dead.

The Lakers found their way. And in the finding, they found something more valuable than a single win—they had found themselves.