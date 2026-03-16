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NBA · 3 hours ago

Best NBA Bets Monday, March 16: Tonight’s Prediction, Picks & Props

John Canady

Host · Writer

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As the NBA regular season quickly unfolds down the stretch, each matchup carries heavy implications on both postseason seeding and NBA Draft Lottery positioning. That said, here’s a look at some of the best bets to keep an eye on for Monday night’s NBA slate.

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

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Orlando Magic +3 (-106) @ Atlanta Hawks

The Orlando Magic (38-28) and Atlanta Hawks (36-31) enter this matchup with major implications, as the Eastern Conference seeding continues to tighten down the stretch.

Orlando enters this matchup as the underdogs on the road, and considering Jamahl Mosley’s 2-0 record against the Hawks this season, this seems like the perfect opportunity to cash in on the Magic when the odds are against them.

The Magic enter this matchup on a seven-game winning streak, while the Hawks continue to look like one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a nine-game winning streak of their own.

In a clash between two teams finding their groove at the right time, this game will almost certainly come down to which team can execute down the stretch, and considering the playoff experience for Orlando, I like the odds the Magic can snap the home team’s winning streak.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks & NBA props.

LA Clippers +9 (-110) vs. San Antonio Spurs

The LA Clippers are set to host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff series.

San Antonio enters this matchup without two key pieces, with both Dylan Harper and Luke Kornet set to be sidelined in this road matchup.

Meanwhile, the Clippers, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games, continue to find ways to win with their revamped depth chart behind Kawhi Leonard’s leadership.

With the homecourt advantage in their favor and the last matchup coming down to the final seconds before the Spurs outlasted LA 116-112, this matchup very well could come down to the final moments again.

The Clippers have the firepower to pull off an upset, but even if they don’t, I like the odds that they keep this matchup closer than the nine-point spread suggests.

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EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
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undefined Game Odds
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Mar 16 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ORL

ORL

+3.5

+144

O 231.5

ATL

ATL

-3.5

-150

U 231.5

Mar 16 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
GSW

GSW

-7.5

-285

O 231.5

WAS

WAS

+7.5

+270

U 231.5

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