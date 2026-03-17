Best NBA Bets Tuesday, March 17: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Welcome to Tuesday’s edition of NBA Best Bets. The NBA schedule moves fast, and staying ahead of the daily grind is the key to finding an edge on the board. Whether we are looking at a massive slate of hoops or a tight handful of matchups, SportsGrid is here to break down the numbers, sift through the injury reports, and highlight the most profitable spots to target.

Let’s dive right into the top plays!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

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1. DET C Jalen Duren Over 11.5 Rebounds (-106) @ Washington Wizards

Jalen Duren and the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons (48-19) are massive 17.5-point road favorites tonight against the tanking Wizards (16-51). The matchup in the paint is an absolute goldmine for Detroit’s big man. Washington ranks dead last in total rebounds allowed to opposing centers and struggles immensely at keeping teams off the offensive glass. Duren has consistently generated upwards of 22 rebound chances per game over his last ten outings. While a potential blowout is certainly a factor, Duren likely will not need a full allotment of minutes to clear this number, given the highly favorable spot.

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2. Phoenix Suns +4 (-112) @ Minnesota Timberwolves

The Suns head into the Target Center on the second night of a back-to-back following a tough, hard-fought loss to the Celtics on Monday (despite a massive 40-point effort from Devin Booker). However, getting four points with Phoenix here offers excellent value as the Timberwolves have officially ruled out Anthony Edwards (knee). Minnesota’s offense often stalls without its primary engine, and Phoenix already boasts a 2-0 record against the Wolves this season. Look for the Suns to battle through the fatigue, keep this game tight, and potentially steal an outright win against a compromised Minnesota squad.

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