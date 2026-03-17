‘Felt Like Playoff Basketball’: Lakers’ Grit Signals Something Bigger Brewing in the West

HOUSTON–The scoreboard looked like something out of an early 2000s newspaper: 100-92.

In an era where teams can roll out of bed and score 120 points, where players tickle the twine with such ease, that defense has become an afterthought, where the average fan expects fireworks and gets them—this felt like something else entirely.

This felt like playoff basketball.

The Los Angeles Lakers did more than survive the Houston Rockets 100-92 on Monday night; they wrestled them in the mud, in the marrow, in the spaces where games are decided not by talent but by will.

13 lead changes. A 15-2 run to close. A fourth quarter where the Lakers went one for 14, one for 15, where the basket might as well have been sealed with concrete—and still, they won.

Defense travels. Defense endures. When everything else fails, defense wins.

“They’re a really good basketball team, and they make you either play hard and match their physicality and how they muck the game up, or you can lay down," JJ Redick said. “And we didn’t lay down tonight."

No, they didn’t.

When Houston surged in the third quarter, erasing comfort and turning a manageable night into something else, the Lakers stood tall.

When the fourth quarter became a shooting clinic in reverse, where wide-open threes built safe havens for pigs, and layups rolled out like beads of oil in water, the Lakers stood resolute.

“We had a deficit there in the third quarter, our guys just kept playing," Redick continued. “I thought defensively in the second half, with some of the adjustments we made at halftime, we just executed really, really well, particularly with just trying to get the ball out of Durant’s hands."

Kevin Durant.

One of the greatest scorers the NBA has known was held to two points in the entire second half until the final 30 seconds.

Los Angeles deployed a defensive scheme that morphed and shifted, showing different looks, that never let the future Hall of Famer settle into a rhythm.

“We forced nine turnovers in the fourth quarter doing that," Redick said. “Just a terrific defensive second half for us."

The stats tell the story of a different era: 24 Rockets turnovers to just 12 for the Lakers; 14 Laker steals; Houston held to 37 points in the second half, 35 in the final 24 minutes.

In a league where offensive efficiency has become religion, the Lakers built a basilica to something older, something grittier, something that smells like sweat and sounds like contact–a game of wills.

On a team littered with names that glow on marquees, the question has persisted all season, “Who’s going to do the dirty work?"

The dirty work.

The phrase feels almost like a forgotten ancient tongue. But Monday night, it was spoken fluently.

Deandre Ayton, sitting for long stretches, staying locked in, then returning to grab offensive rebounds, to score tip-ins, to finish the game when finishing mattered most.

Marcus Smart, the godsend, hitting the corner three that put the Lakers up 94-90 with two minutes remaining—the shot that separated survival from collapse.

“It was tough," Smart said. “I had just missed one in the same spot not too long before that. I airballed the one at the top of the key. But for my teammates once again to trust me, to give me another chance, to believe in me, that’s all I asked for."

The trust. The belief. The willingness to take another shot when the last one failed.

This is playoff basketball.

This is what April feels like, what May demands, what June requires.

Luka Dončić, the savant, the brilliance we’ve run out of ways to describe, scored 36 points on 14-for-27 shooting, his sixth straight game with 30 or more.

He hit back-to-back threes in the fading minutes of the third quarter to give the Lakers an 83-80 lead after trailing 57-51 at halftime.

He found crevices where there shouldn’t be any, created advantages from nothing, and carried the offensive load when the offense was carrying nothing.

But even Dončić couldn’t shoot them out of the fourth-quarter darkness.

Even he needed the defense to hold, needed Smart to hit that three, needed Ayton to stay ready, needed LeBron James to do what LeBron James does.

18 points, five rebounds, five assists. Modest numbers by James’ standard.

But the impact? The impact was undeniably everywhere.

“I told him midgame," Redick recounted, “I said, ‘I see you. I see you. You’re playing hard as hell, and that matters. You’re lifting our team up because of how hard you’re playing.’ Whether that’s trying to take a charge, coming back and backtapping things, his physicality defensively, being in rotations, like all the stuff, and the offense came for him."

The offense came. But it was the defense, the effort, the example that mattered more.

A 41-year-old man, in his 23rd season, diving on the floor, taking charges, playing with a ferocity that makes younger teammates believe the team can win when winning seems impossible.

“You got a 41-year-old LeBron James diving on the floor," Smart said, “That right there speaks volumes of where we were, to where we at now."

Where they are now is 42-25, third in the West, a game and a half up on Houston with the tiebreaker secured.

Where they are now is six straight wins, nine of ten, winners of three games in eight days against teams above .500—the Knicks, the Timberwolves, the Nuggets, and now the Rockets.

Where they are now is playing basketball that looks less like the modern NBA and more like something timeless, something that wins in April, something that wins in May.

“It’s kind of like playoff basketball," Smart said. “Two playoff teams, just figuring out how to get a bucket, but also trying to stay focused and locked in on both sides of the floor. That’s sometimes how playoff basketball is. You can’t just rely on the offensive end. You got to be able to buckle down and get stops."

The stops came. The rebounds came. The win came, ugly and beautiful, brutal and majestic, a 100-92 final score that looked borrowed from 2005, from 2010, from any era when defense wasn’t optional, and every possession felt like a pocket war.

“We didn’t let them speed us up," Austin Reaves said. “They’re very physical, very athletic, and they can speed you up at times. We did a great job of not allowing him to speed us up, and we got shots at the goal."

The shots didn’t always fall. But they were the right shots, taken at the right pace, against a defense that wanted to dictate terms. The Lakers dictated instead. They imposed their will when imposing will was the only option.

“You’re going to have to win games like that," Reaves said. “It’s not always going to be pretty. You wish it was. But just to get a win like that, you know, is nice. We didn’t have our best stuff, but being able to scrap and claw the win out of that, off a kind of physically, emotionally demanding game like Denver, you knew this was going to be a grind."

The grind. The marathon. The long game that shortens as the calendar turns.

The Lakers have 17 games remaining, five more road games ahead, and a schedule that offers no mercy. But they have something now that they didn’t have in December or January.

They have identity. They have trust. They know they can win when the shots don’t fall, when the offense stalls, when the game becomes a test of character rather than talent.

Now is the time for the Lakers to get greedy. Now is the time not to rest on your laurels.

This is the time when the Lakers must not worry about their opponent; they must solely worry about themselves.

Their sole desire is to improve, to get better.

Better.

The Lakers are better.

Better than they were.

Better than the Rockets on this night.

Better than the version of themselves that couldn’t win these games, that couldn’t defend these possessions, that couldn’t find a way when the way was hidden.

Monday night, the way was clear. It ran through defense, through Smart’s three, through Ayton’s readiness, through Luka’s brilliance, through LeBron’s example.

It ran through 100-92, a score that will never make a highlight reel but will live in the memory of everyone who understands what playoff basketball looks like, what it feels like, what it demands.

The beauty of brutality. The majesty of the mud. The Lakers didn’t just win—they announced.

The West should be listening.

The playoffs are coming. The Lakers, finally, look ready.