SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 4 hours ago

Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Friday, January 30

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

The board is deep on Friday, January 30. There are nine games, and several teams are dealing with back-to-back spots. That’s where the prop market can get a little loose.

After scanning every matchup in the data, four props stand out. Each one has a clear statistical edge. Each one also has at least two supporting angles beyond recent hit rates.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Friday, January 30

The Pick: Mitchell Robinson Over 9.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Tonight?

    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Location: New York, NY
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: January 30, 2026
    • Time: 7:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -131 56.71%
Fanatics (Best Price) +105 48.78%

Odds as of January 30, 2026, at 11:30 AM ET

Mitchell Robinson sets up as a volume rebound play at this number. He has cleared 9.5 rebounds in 80% of his last ten games and 80% of his previous five. Robinson also has a two-game over streak. The range is stable, with a floor of 7.0 and a ceiling of 11.0 rebounds. The price is the key. Getting plus money (+105) on a line he’s hitting at an 80% clip is the edge.

The Pick: Jalen Pickett Over 2.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Tonight?

    • Arena: Ball Arena
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: January 30, 2026
    • Time: 10:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -164 62.12%
DraftKings (Best Price) -156 60.94%

Odds as of January 30, 2026, at 11:30 AM ET

Jalen Pickett is a clean, role-based rebound look. He has cleared 2.5 rebounds in 100% of his last five games and 90% of his previous ten. The distribution supports it, with a floor of 1.0 and a ceiling of 5.0 rebounds. Even at a premium price, recent trends support placing this bet.

The Pick: Wendell Carter Under 7.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors Tonight?

    • Arena: Kia Center
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: January 30, 2026
    • Time: 7:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -136 57.63%
FanDuel (Best Price) -130 56.52%

Odds as of January 30, 2026, at 11:30 AM ET

Wendell Carter has been a consistent under at this line. He has gone under 7.5 rebounds in 100% of his last five games and 80% of his previous ten. Carter is also on a six-game under streak. His season average sits at 7.4 rebounds, which is still below the line. The range points the same way, with a ceiling of 9.0 and a floor of 6.0. This is a fade of the number, not the player.

The Pick: LeBron James Under 36.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Where to Watch the Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tonight?

    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Location: Washington, DC
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Date: January 30, 2026
    • Time: 7:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -117 53.92%
FanDuel (Best Price) -108 51.92%

Odds as of January 30, 2026, at 11:30 AM ET

LeBron James profiles as an under based on recent production. He has cleared 36.5 points + rebounds + assists in none of his last five games and just three of his previous ten. The season average is 34.6, which sits below the line. The range supports the under too, with a floor of 26.0 and a ceiling of 42.0. At a slightly better price (-108), the under is the sharper side.

The Betting Edge

Friday’s slate offers a clean mix of hot-streak overs and trend-based unders. The best value shows up when the line and the price disagree with the hit rates. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 30.

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →
🏀

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

View Market Movements →

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

View Market Movements →

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA 2026 Trade Central
NBA Power Rankings
NBA Trade Deadline Targets Ranked
bookmakerLogo
Feb 8 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-5.5

-213

O 45.5

NE

NE

+5.5

+203

U 45.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes & Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Arizona's Coaching Search Drama and Quarterback Issues
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Klint Kubiak Tipped as Next Vegas Raiders Head Coach
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
Updated Kalshi Markets for Cleveland Browns' Head Coach Search
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
Buffalo Bills Coach Search: Kubiak, Brady, and Daboll
Sport Logo
NFL · 4 days ago
NFL Coach of the Year Odds: Vrabel (-450) or McDonald (+340)?