Kalshi Market Report: Giannis Trade Hype & Major Odds Shifts (Jan. 30)

Kalshi’s NBA board on January 30 was dominated by one theme. Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation exploded into the highest-volume story of the day. The market repriced both “will he be traded" and “where is he next" in a way that signals real uncertainty.

The other big signal came from awards and league-leader markets. Chet Holmgren took a sharp hit in Defensive Player of the Year. Nikola Jokic also saw meaningful downside in two league-leader categories.

Top Kalshi NBA Movers That Mattered

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade (Milwaukee) jumped from 25c to 46c . It also printed 20,571 contracts in 24-hour trading volume . This is a major repricing into the February 6 deadline.



Giannis Antetokounmpo next team – stays with Milwaukee or retires fell from 75c to 50c . It led the entire slate with 168,170 contracts traded in the last 24 hours . The market is no longer treating “stays" as the base case.



Giannis Antetokounmpo next team – Golden State surged from 3c to 15c . It also posted 197,763 contracts in 24-hour trading volume . That is a massive flow into a single destination outcome.



Boston’s Eastern Conference title odds dropped from 24c to 18c . That is a seven-cent move in a major futures market.



Boston’s championship odds fell from 8c to 4c . That is a four-cent move and a 37.5% drop on the day.



Chet Holmgren Defensive Player of the Year odds slid from 47c to 41c . That is a six-cent drop and a 17.02% decline .



Nikola Jokic assists-per-game leader odds fell from 63c to 47c . That is a sixteen-cent drop and a 20.63% decline .



Rudy Gobert rebounds-per-game leader odds dropped from 14c to 3c . That is an eleven-cent move and a 50% decline .



Portland’s playoff qualification odds fell from 28c to 22c . That is a six-cent drop and a 28.57% decline .



Charlotte’s playoff qualification odds jumped from 22c to 26c . That is a four-cent move and a 54.55% increase .



Kalshi NBA Volume And Order Book Highlights

Giannis Antetokounmpo next team – Golden State led the board with 197,763 contracts traded in the last 24 hours . The market also showed a two-cent spread (15c bid, 17c ask) , which is tight for a destination market.



Giannis Antetokounmpo next team – stays with Milwaukee or retires traded 168,170 contracts in the last 24 hours . It also held a one-cent spread (50c bid, 51c ask) , signaling high conviction liquidity.



Oklahoma City’s championship odds remained a liquidity hub with 33,605 contracts traded in the last 24 hours and 763,762 open interest . The spread was tight at one cent (39c bid, 40c ask) .



San Antonio’s championship odds posted 37,457 contracts in 24-hour trading volume and 2,260,058 open interest . That is one of the deepest position stacks on the slate.



Minnesota’s championship odds saw 53,363 contracts traded in the last 24 hours . The spread stayed tight at one cent (3c bid, 4c ask) , despite the low price level.



Atlanta’s playoff qualification odds traded 6,358 contracts in the last 24 hours . The spread was four cents (55c bid, 59c ask) , leaving room for volatility.



Kalshi NBA Notable Markets Worth Watching

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade (Milwaukee) is now priced at 46c to 47c with the deadline on February 6 . The market is still tight, but the direction is clear.



Anthony Davis next team – stays with Dallas or retires fell from 86c to 74c . It also traded 914 contracts in the last 24 hours . That is a meaningful drift for a “stays" outcome.



Karl-Anthony Towns trade (New York) collapsed from 63c to 25c . The spread is extremely wide at 25c bid, 92c ask , which signals uncertainty and thin pricing.



LeBron James next team – Cleveland jumped from 22c to 35c . It also traded 668 contracts in the last 24 hours , with a six-cent spread (35c bid, 41c ask) .



Kon Knueppel Rookie of the Year odds moved up from 20c to 21c and closed at 22c . It also led the awards board in 15,750 contracts traded in the last 24 hours .



Kalshi NBA Market Edge

Trade markets are driving the tape , led by the Giannis complex across both “trade" and “next team."



Wide spreads are the tell . Karl-Anthony Towns trade pricing is the clearest example at 25c bid, 92c ask .



League-leader markets can move like props . Nikola Jokic’s assists leader contract dropped sixteen cents in one session.



Deep open interest is concentrating in title markets , especially Oklahoma City and San Antonio championship contracts.



Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 30.