NBA Trade Deadline 2026: 5 Blockbuster Destinations for Giannis

The End of an Era: Milwaukee Officially Listening to Giannis Offers

The Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee appears to be nearing its end.



After months of speculation and a disastrous 18-28 record, the Milwaukee Bucks have officially signaled that they are listening to offers for the two-time MVP.

With the February 5 trade deadline just days away, the news has thrown the NBA landscape into chaos. Executives are scrambling, title windows are being re-evaluated, and the price for the "Greek Freak" is set to reshape the league for the next decade. As the bidding war begins, here are five realistic trade destinations in what would arguably be the biggest deal in NBA history.