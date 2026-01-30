NBA Trade Deadline 2026: 5 Blockbuster Destinations for Giannis

While rumors swirl through traditional media, prediction markets offer a cold, hard look at where "smart money" is actually being placed. According to the latest Kalshi data, the market still leans toward stability, but the gap for a potential blockbuster is narrowing. Currently, the market reflects a high probability that the superstar remains in Milwaukee, though the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors are locked in a dead heat as the most likely suitors to pull off a heist.
Kalshi Trade Market Odds (as of Jan. 30):
Stays with Milwaukee or Retires: 50% (▲ 4) | Yes: 51¢ | No: 50¢
- Golden State Warriors: 16% (▼ 1) | Yes: 16¢ | No: 85¢
New York Knicks: 13% (▼ 1) | Yes: 14¢ | No: 87¢
Miami Heat: 12% (▼ 1) | Yes: 12¢ | No: 89¢
Philadelphia 76ers: 4% (▲ 3) | Yes: 3¢ | No: 98¢
Minnesota Timberwolves: 3% (▼ 2) | Yes: 3¢ | No: 98¢