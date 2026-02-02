SportsGrid Inc logo
WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 5 hours ago

Top NBA Player Prop Picks to Target for Monday, February 2

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Four NBA games, a lot of noise, and a few lines that still look soft. That’s the sweet spot. The goal tonight is simple. Find props where the recent hit rates match the matchup and the price still gives us room.

This card leans into assist and combo markets. It also mixes in one under where the trend is screaming at the number.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

The Pick: Andrew Nembhard Over 7.5 Assists

Houston Rockets @ Indiana Pacers Matchup

  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, IN
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 2, 2026
  • Time: 07:00 PM ET
  • SportsGrid Matchup Page: Houston Rockets @ Indiana Pacers
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -117 53.92%
BetMGM (Best Price) -105 51.22%

Odds as of February 02, 2026, at 11:20 AM ET

Andrew Nembhard enters in a great form-and-role window. He’s cleared 7.5 assists in 100% of his last five and 80% of his previous ten. He’s also on a five-game over streak. The floor is steady too, with a 6.0 assist floor and 9.0 assist ceiling. The matchup helps. Indiana’s opponent ranks 26th in this defensive bucket, allowing 4.2 assists versus a 4.6 league average.

The Pick: Miles Bridges Over 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

New Orleans Pelicans @ Charlotte Hornets Matchup

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -125 55.56%
Caesars (Best Price) +100 50.00%

Odds as of February 02, 2026, at 11:20 AM ET

Miles Bridges is priced like a coin flip at the best number, and that’s hard to ignore. He’s over this line in 63.27% of his season games with a 28.1 season average against a 25.5 line. The opponent history is the hammer. Bridges has hit in 100% of his last five against the New Orleans Pelicans. His range supports it as well, with a 20.0 floor and a 35.0 ceiling. Even with a modest recent run, the best price at +100 is doing real work.

The Pick: Julius Randle Under 5.5 Assists

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies Matchup

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline +102 49.50%
BetMGM (Best Price) +110 47.62%

Odds as of February 02, 2026, at 11:20 AM ET

Julius Randle is a classic sell-high spot on the number, not the player. He’s under 5.5 assists in 60% of his last five and 60% of his previous ten. His season average sits at 5.4, which is still below the line. The range matters here. Randle’s 4.0 floor and 6.0 ceiling leave little margin for error at 5.5. Memphis also profiles as a more challenging assist environment, ranking sixth in this defensive bucket and allowing 2.1 assists per game, compared with a 1.8 league average.

The Pick: Quentin Grimes Over 2.5 Rebounds

Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Angeles Clippers Matchup

Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -135 57.45%
FanDuel (Best Price) +106 48.54%

Odds as of February 02, 2026, at 11:20 AM ET

Quentin Grimes has been a rebound vacuum relative to this tiny line. He’s cleared 2.5 rebounds in 80% of his last five and 90% of his previous ten. The season profile agrees, with a 68.18% season hit rate and a 3.8 season average. His floor is workable at 2.0, and the ceiling is 5.0. The best part is the market. Getting plus money (+106) on a prop that’s been this consistent is the edge.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Tonight’s best angles come from letting the market overreact to star-driven narratives and ignoring the boring stuff. Assist roles and low rebound lines are where books get lazy.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 2.

