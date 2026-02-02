2026 NBA Trade Deadline: 25 Blockbuster Targets Ranked Right Now

Trade Tracker

Feb 1: Atlanta Ships Vit Krejci to Portland

Portland Trail Blazers receive

Atlanta Hawks receive

Duop Reath

2027 second-round pick (via Hawks)

2030 second-round pick (via Knicks)

Krejci has shot at least 41% from downtown in three straight seasons and provides immediate spacing for a Blazers team that does not boast many sharpshooters. For Atlanta, this is primarily a move to gather assets and clear a lane for other potential deals, as Reath is currently out for the season with a foot injury.

Jan 31: Cavaliers, Kings, Bulls Complete Three-Team Trade

Cleveland Cavaliers receive

Sacramento Kings receive

Chicago Bulls receive

Dario Saric (from Kings)

(from Kings) 2027 second-round pick (via Nuggets)

2029 second-round pick (via Kings)

For the Cavs, this is largely a financial and depth move. By moving Hunter's contract, Cleveland saves an estimated $50 million in salary and luxury tax while adding veteran ball-handling in Schroder and a defensive specialist in Ellis to round out its backcourt rotation.

The Kings, meanwhile, consolidate three players into one established wing. Hunter provides the size and 3-and-D capability they have been searching for.

Finally, Chicago merely acts as a facilitator, absorbing Saric's expiring contract to collect two future second-round picks.