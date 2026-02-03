SportsGrid Inc logo
NBA · 1 hour ago

Best NBA Player Prop Picks & Odds: Tuesday, February 3

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

The board is deep on February 3, but the best edges are still the simple ones. Identify players whose recent role is beating the line, then verify that the matchups and splits align.

Tonight’s card leans into assists and a couple of clean unders. That keeps the portfolio balanced and avoids chasing the same over-heavy angles.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

The Pick: OG Anunoby Over 2.5 Assists

The Pick: OG Anunoby Over 2.5 Assists

Where to Watch the Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Tonight

  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Location: Washington, DC
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 3, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -135 57.4%
DraftKings (Best Price) +102 49.5%

Odds as of February 03, 2026, at 11:32 AM ET

OG Anunoby has been living above this number lately. He’s cleared 2.5 assists in 80% of his last five and 70% of his previous ten. The road split helps too, with 2.8 assists per game away versus 2.0 at home. The matchup history is the one red flag, with one hit in eight against Washington. Still, the best price is plus money on a line he’s often cleared. That’s enough to ride the recent role.

The Pick: Cade Cunningham Under 4.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets Tonight

  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 3, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -120 54.5%
FanDuel (Best Price) -106 51.5%

Odds as of February 03, 2026, at 11:32 AM ET

Cade Cunningham is a points-and-assists engine right now, not a rebound guy. He’s gone under 4.5 rebounds in 80% of his last five and 90% of his last ten, with a -4 streak on this line. The season average is 5.6 rebounds, so this is a true form-vs-baseline bet. The matchup history also leans under, with zero hits in five against Denver. With two days of rest on both sides, this isn’t a fatigue angle. It’s a role angle.

The Pick: Luka Doncic Over 7.5 Rebounds

Where to Watch the Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tonight

  • Arena: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, NY
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 3, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET

Luka Doncic has been a rebound vacuum in this recent stretch. He’s cleared 7.5 rebounds in 60% of his last five and 50% of his last ten. The opponent’s history is perfect at three for three against Brooklyn. The split matters too. Doncic is at 8.6 rebounds per game on the road versus 7.3 at home, and this one is in Brooklyn. His range supports it, with a 5.0 floor and 11.0 ceiling.

The Pick: Bam Adebayo Under 34.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Where to Watch the Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Tonight

  • Arena: Kaseya Center
  • Location: Miami, FL
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 3, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
Betting Metric Value Implied Probability
Consensus Moneyline -121 54.8%
Caesars (Best Price) -107 51.7%

Odds as of February 03, 2026, at 11:32 AM ET

Bam Adebayo has been priced like a ceiling game. The recent results have not matched it. He’s gone under 34.5 PRA in 80% of his last five and 50% of his last ten, with a -3 streak overall. The season average sits at 30.8 PRA, which already leans under this number. The matchup history also leans under, with three hits in nine against Atlanta. At a better price than consensus, the under is the value side.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

The best prop cards mix conviction with price discipline. Two unders with clear recent trends. Two overs where splits and opponent history line up. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 3.

