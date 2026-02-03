Best NBA Bets Feb. 3: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Two-and-oh yesterday. That’s the good stuff. Now we’ve got a full board on February 3 with ten games. The slate has a clear personality: three teams on the front end of a back-to-back (New York, Denver, Boston), two teams on the back end (Indiana, Philadelphia), and a couple of travel spots that matter because they’re 1,000+ miles (Denver, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix). I’m not betting every game. I’m hunting the two cleanest against-the-spread edges.

Best Bet: Golden State Warriors -3.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Tonight

Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: February 3, 2026

February 3, 2026 Time: 10:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Warriors vs. 76ers Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Philadelphia 76ers +3.5 (-111) +129 43.67% 41% Golden State Warriors -3.5 (-110) -155 60.78% 58%

Odds as of February 03, 2026, at 11:32 AM ET

This is a fatigue spot I’m willing to press because it’s backed by real context. The Philadelphia 76ers are on zero days’ rest, playing the back end of a back-to-back, and it’s three games in four days. That’s the exact schedule bucket where the 76ers have struggled long-term: 8-16 straight up (33.33%) on the back end of back-to-backs, and 11-20 (35.48%) in three-games-in-four-days windows.

Golden State is the opposite. The Warriors have three days of rest, and they’ve been a steady spread team lately at 6-4 against the spread. Stack that with Philadelphia’s recent volatility, and you get a number I’m happy to lay. I’m not asking for a blowout. I’m asking for the fresher team at home to win by two buckets.

Expert Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.0 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Tonight

Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Where to Watch: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Date: February 3, 2026

February 3, 2026 Time: 08:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Thunder vs. Magic Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance Orlando Magic +7.0 (-112) +213 31.95% 30% Oklahoma City Thunder -7.0 (-109) -260 72.22% 70%

Odds as of February 03, 2026, at 11:32 AM ET

I’m betting Oklahoma City here because the situational profile is elite. The Thunder are on the front end of a back-to-back, and that’s been a smash spot: 20-3 straight up (86.96%) with an average margin of +12.7. That’s not a small edge. That’s a coaching-and-rotation edge that shows up over and over.

Orlando hasn’t earned my trust in this range. The Magic are 4-6 straight up and 4-6 against the spread in their last ten. Oklahoma City is also 7-3 straight up head-to-head in the previous ten meetings, with seven covers in that sample. I’ll lay the seven and live with it.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Best Bet (3 units): Golden State Warriors -3.5

Golden State Warriors -3.5 Expert Pick (2 units): Oklahoma City Thunder -7.0

I'm riding the schedule math in San Francisco and the back-to-back dominance in Oklahoma City. Two spots. Two clear theses. If you're with me, let's get to the window. If you're fading, at least fade with a reason.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 3.