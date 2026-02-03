SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 1 hour ago

Best NBA Bets Feb. 3: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Two-and-oh yesterday. That’s the good stuff. Now we’ve got a full board on February 3 with ten games. The slate has a clear personality: three teams on the front end of a back-to-back (New York, Denver, Boston), two teams on the back end (Indiana, Philadelphia), and a couple of travel spots that matter because they’re 1,000+ miles (Denver, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix). I’m not betting every game. I’m hunting the two cleanest against-the-spread edges.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best Bet: Golden State Warriors -3.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Tonight

  • Arena: Chase Center
  • Location: San Francisco, CA
  • Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 3, 2026
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Warriors vs. 76ers Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
Philadelphia 76ers +3.5 (-111) +129 43.67% 41%
Golden State Warriors -3.5 (-110) -155 60.78% 58%

Odds as of February 03, 2026, at 11:32 AM ET

This is a fatigue spot I’m willing to press because it’s backed by real context. The Philadelphia 76ers are on zero days’ rest, playing the back end of a back-to-back, and it’s three games in four days. That’s the exact schedule bucket where the 76ers have struggled long-term: 8-16 straight up (33.33%) on the back end of back-to-backs, and 11-20 (35.48%) in three-games-in-four-days windows.

Golden State is the opposite. The Warriors have three days of rest, and they’ve been a steady spread team lately at 6-4 against the spread. Stack that with Philadelphia’s recent volatility, and you get a number I’m happy to lay. I’m not asking for a blowout. I’m asking for the fresher team at home to win by two buckets.

Expert Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.0 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Tonight

  • Arena: Paycom Center
  • Location: Oklahoma City, OK
  • Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
  • Date: February 3, 2026
  • Time: 08:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Thunder vs. Magic Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
Orlando Magic +7.0 (-112) +213 31.95% 30%
Oklahoma City Thunder -7.0 (-109) -260 72.22% 70%

Odds as of February 03, 2026, at 11:32 AM ET

I’m betting Oklahoma City here because the situational profile is elite. The Thunder are on the front end of a back-to-back, and that’s been a smash spot: 20-3 straight up (86.96%) with an average margin of +12.7. That’s not a small edge. That’s a coaching-and-rotation edge that shows up over and over.

Orlando hasn’t earned my trust in this range. The Magic are 4-6 straight up and 4-6 against the spread in their last ten. Oklahoma City is also 7-3 straight up head-to-head in the previous ten meetings, with seven covers in that sample. I’ll lay the seven and live with it.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

  • Best Bet (3 units): Golden State Warriors -3.5
  • Expert Pick (2 units): Oklahoma City Thunder -7.0

I’m riding the schedule math in San Francisco and the back-to-back dominance in Oklahoma City. Two spots. Two clear theses. If you’re with me, let’s get to the window. If you’re fading, at least fade with a reason. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 3.

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →
🏀

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

View Market Movements →

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

View Market Movements →

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props
NBA 2026 Trade Central
NBA Power Rankings
NBA Trade Deadline Targets Ranked
bookmakerLogo
Feb 8 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-4.5

-213

O 45.5

NE

NE

+4.5

+203

U 45.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes & Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 20 hours ago
Predicting the Offensive Rookie of the Year Winner
Sport Logo
NFL · 21 hours ago
Myles Garrett Set to Win Defensive Player of the Year Award
Sport Logo
NFL · 21 hours ago
JSN's Impact on Seattle's Success: NFL Offensive POTY Analysis
Sport Logo
NFL · 21 hours ago
Debating NFL Coach Of The Year: Vrabel vs. McDonald
Sport Logo
NFL · 21 hours ago
NFL MVP Debate: Matthew Stafford vs. Drake Maye Analysis