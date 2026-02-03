Best NBA Bets Feb. 3: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
Two-and-oh yesterday. That’s the good stuff. Now we’ve got a full board on February 3 with ten games. The slate has a clear personality: three teams on the front end of a back-to-back (New York, Denver, Boston), two teams on the back end (Indiana, Philadelphia), and a couple of travel spots that matter because they’re 1,000+ miles (Denver, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix). I’m not betting every game. I’m hunting the two cleanest against-the-spread edges.
Best Bet: Golden State Warriors -3.5 (3 units)
Where to Watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Tonight
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, CA
- Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
- Date: February 3, 2026
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
NBA Betting Odds Today: Warriors vs. 76ers Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities
|Team
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Implied Prob.
|Kalshi Chance
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+3.5 (-111)
|+129
|43.67%
|41%
|Golden State Warriors
|-3.5 (-110)
|-155
|60.78%
|58%
Odds as of February 03, 2026, at 11:32 AM ET
This is a fatigue spot I’m willing to press because it’s backed by real context. The Philadelphia 76ers are on zero days’ rest, playing the back end of a back-to-back, and it’s three games in four days. That’s the exact schedule bucket where the 76ers have struggled long-term: 8-16 straight up (33.33%) on the back end of back-to-backs, and 11-20 (35.48%) in three-games-in-four-days windows.
Golden State is the opposite. The Warriors have three days of rest, and they’ve been a steady spread team lately at 6-4 against the spread. Stack that with Philadelphia’s recent volatility, and you get a number I’m happy to lay. I’m not asking for a blowout. I’m asking for the fresher team at home to win by two buckets.
Expert Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -7.0 (2 units)
Where to Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic Tonight
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, OK
- Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
- Date: February 3, 2026
- Time: 08:00 PM ET
NBA Betting Odds Today: Thunder vs. Magic Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities
|Team
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Implied Prob.
|Kalshi Chance
|Orlando Magic
|+7.0 (-112)
|+213
|31.95%
|30%
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|-7.0 (-109)
|-260
|72.22%
|70%
Odds as of February 03, 2026, at 11:32 AM ET
I’m betting Oklahoma City here because the situational profile is elite. The Thunder are on the front end of a back-to-back, and that’s been a smash spot: 20-3 straight up (86.96%) with an average margin of +12.7. That’s not a small edge. That’s a coaching-and-rotation edge that shows up over and over.
Orlando hasn’t earned my trust in this range. The Magic are 4-6 straight up and 4-6 against the spread in their last ten. Oklahoma City is also 7-3 straight up head-to-head in the previous ten meetings, with seven covers in that sample. I’ll lay the seven and live with it.
The SportsGrid Betting Edge
- Best Bet (3 units): Golden State Warriors -3.5
- Expert Pick (2 units): Oklahoma City Thunder -7.0
I'm riding the schedule math in San Francisco and the back-to-back dominance in Oklahoma City. Two spots. Two clear theses. If you're with me, let's get to the window. If you're fading, at least fade with a reason.
Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 3.