NBA Injury Report February 3: Giannis, Curry, and Shai Impact

The slate’s biggest hinge sits in Oklahoma City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable, and the Oklahoma City Thunder have been a different team when he sits. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence also keeps Milwaukee in a tough spot, even at home.

Utah Jazz @ Indiana Pacers Injury Report & Trends

Utah is missing multiple rotation bigs, and it changes the way the frontcourt has to function.



Walker Kessler (shoulder) is out for the season, and Utah’s results have been worse: 2-3 with him (0.0 net rating) versus 13-32 without him (minus-10.0) .



Jusuf Nurkic (rest) is also out, taking away 11.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists from the rotation.



Keyonte George (ankle sprain) is out, removing a 24.2 points-per-game creator with a 27.6% usage rate .



Georges Niang (foot stress reaction) is out. Kevin Love (illness) is doubtful. Kyle Anderson (illness) is questionable.



With Isaiah Collier , Cody Williams , Ace Bailey , Lauri Markkanen , and Kyle Filipowski projected to start, Utah’s scoring load leans heavily on Markkanen’s shot-making.



Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles tear) remains out for Indiana as he continues recovery from season-ending surgery. Obi Toppin (foot stress fracture) is also out.



Indiana’s starters project to be led by Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam , which sets up a steady half-court advantage if Utah’s guard depth thins further.



New York Knicks @ Washington Wizards Injury Report & Trends

This one is more about Washington ‘s missing pieces than New York ‘s.



Tristan Vukcevic (hamstring strain) is out, and Washington has been better without him: 4-18 with him (minus-15.6 net rating) versus 9-17 without him (minus-5.6) .



Tre Johnson (ankle sprain) is out, and the Wizards have also been more competitive without him: 10-29 with him (minus-9.5) versus 3-6 without him (minus-13.1) . The recent form is the bigger tell: 2-3 last five with him versus 1-4 last five without .



Cam Whitmore (deep vein thrombosis) is out for the season, and Washington’s profile has been rough either way: 3-17 with him (minus-15.1) versus 10-18 without him (minus-6.8) .



Trae Young (MCL sprain, quad contusion) is out and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.



Anthony Gill (hand contusion) is questionable.



For New York, Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out, and Miles McBride (ankle) is out. The Knicks have still held up: 22-13 with Robinson (plus-5.9) versus 9-5 without (plus-4.6) .



New York’s projected starters include Jalen Brunson , Josh Hart , Mikal Bridges , and OG Anunoby , which keeps the shot creation stable even with McBride sidelined.



Denver Nuggets @ Detroit Pistons Injury Report & Trends

Detroit is rolling this season, but Denver ‘s wing depth is the story.



Cameron Johnson (knee bone bruise) is out, and Denver has taken a hit: 20-8 with him (plus-8.6 net rating) versus 13-9 without him (minus-1.4) .



Aaron Gordon (hamstring strain) is out and will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks. Denver’s season split dips: 16-6 with him (plus-6.2) versus 17-11 without him (plus-2.7) .



Christian Braun (ankle sprain) is questionable. If he sits, Denver loses another perimeter piece after already being without Johnson and Gordon.



Tamar Bates (foot surgery) is out and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks.



Detroit’s key monitor, Caris LeVert (illness), is questionable. The Pistons have been elite with him: 23-8 with him (plus-7.9) versus 13-4 without him (plus-7.1) .



Detroit’s projected starters include Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren , while Denver still has Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to anchor the offense.



Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat Injury Report & Trends

Miami ‘s scoring wing availability is the swing point.



Tyler Herro (rib injury) is out, and Miami’s season results have been much better without him: 4-7 with him (minus-5.5 net rating) versus 23-17 without him (plus-4.3) .



Norman Powell (personal reasons) is questionable. If he sits alongside Herro, Miami loses a 23.0 points-per-game scorer with a 27.4% usage rate .



Terry Rozier (not with the team) is out indefinitely after being placed on immediate leave by the NBA.



Nikola Jovic (hip impingement) is questionable.



Miami’s projected starters currently include Davion Mitchell , Powell, Pelle Larsson , Andrew Wiggins , and Bam Adebayo . That would put more pressure on Mitchell and Wiggins if Powell cannot go.



Atlanta is down multiple centers with Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture) out and N’Faly Dante (torn ACL) out for the season.



Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles tendinitis) is questionable, and Atlanta’s season split is modest: 9-8 with him (plus-3.2) versus 15-19 without him (minus-3.2) .



Duop Reath (foot stress fracture) is out.



Los Angeles Lakers @ Brooklyn Nets Injury Report & Trends

The Lakers have a major scoring piece in the injury mix.



Austin Reaves (calf strain) is questionable, and Los Angeles has been slightly better without him: 15-8 with him (0.0 net rating) versus 14-11 without him (minus-0.4) .



Bronny James (lower leg soreness) is questionable. Adou Thiero (MCL sprain) is out.



If Reaves sits, more on-ball work shifts to Luka Dončić and LeBron James in the starting lineup.



Brooklyn has Noah Clowney (back sprain) listed as probable and Ziaire Williams (calf contusion) as probable. The Nets have struggled either way: 12-31 with Clowney (minus-6.5) versus 1-4 without him (minus-17.6) .



Haywood Highsmith (knee surgery) is out.



Brooklyn’s projected starters include Michael Porter and Nic Claxton , which keeps their size intact if Clowney plays.



Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks Injury Report & Trends

Dallas is missing frontcourt and secondary creation, and it shows up in the splits.



Anthony Davis (finger sprain) is out and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Dallas has been worse without him: 10-10 with him (minus-2.9 net rating) versus 9-20 without him (minus-2.3) . The win rate drop is the headline: 50.0% with Davis versus 31.0% without .



P.J. Washington (concussion protocol) is out, and Dallas has been dramatically better without him: 10-26 with him (minus-4.7) versus 9-4 without him (plus-3.5) .



Dereck Lively II (foot surgery) is out for the season, and Dallas has been slightly worse without him: 3-4 with him (minus-4.7) versus 16-26 without him (minus-2.1) .



Kyrie Irving (knee surgery) is out indefinitely. Dante Exum (knee surgery) is out for the season.



Brandon Williams (lower leg contusion) is questionable.



Boston is without Jayson Tatum (Achilles repair) for the season, which forces more of the scoring burden onto Jaylen Brown and Derrick White in the projected starting group.



Dallas is projected to start Cooper Flagg and Daniel Gafford , with Flagg carrying a larger creation role given the absences.



Chicago Bulls @ Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report & Trends

Milwaukee is missing its top engine, and the season split is brutal.



Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf strain) is out, and the Bucks have cratered without him: 14-15 with him (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 4-14 without him (minus-8.8) .



Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique strain) is out, and Milwaukee has also struggled without him: 11-12 with him (minus-2.6) versus 7-17 without him (minus-6.4) .



Gary Harris (hamstring strain) is out. Taurean Prince (neck surgery) is out.



Chicago has multiple injury concerns in the frontcourt and wing shooting.



Jalen Smith (calf) is questionable, and the Bulls’ season results swing hard: 23-18 with him (minus-0.2) versus 1-8 without him (minus-14.3) .



Kevin Huerter (back spasm) is questionable, and Chicago has also fallen off without him: 23-21 with him (minus-0.6) versus 1-5 without him (minus-18.3) .



Julian Phillips (wrist sprain) is questionable.



Josh Giddey (hamstring strain) is out. Tre Jones (hamstring strain) is out. Zach Collins (toe sprain) is out until after the All-Star break.



Noa Essengue (shoulder surgery) is out for the season.



If Chicago gets Smith and Huerter, the Bulls’ depth edge grows against a Giannis-less Milwaukee group led by Ryan Rollins , Kyle Kuzma , and Bobby Portis .



Orlando Magic @ Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s biggest late-news game. Oklahoma City has multiple key questionable pieces.



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (finger sprain) is questionable, and the Thunder’s season split is massive: 37-11 with him (plus-12.1 net rating) versus 2-0 without him (plus-15.5) . The record without him is tiny, but his 32.0 points per game and 33.4% usage rate remain the core of their offense.



Chet Holmgren (back spasms) is questionable. Oklahoma City has been strong either way: 34-10 with him (plus-12.3) versus 5-1 without him (plus-11.8) .



Isaiah Hartenstein (soleus) is questionable, and the Thunder have been similar: 20-6 with him (plus-11.3) versus 19-5 without him (plus-13.3) .



Alex Caruso (adductor strain) is doubtful, removing a perimeter defender from the mix.



Jalen Williams (hamstring strain) is out. Ajay Mitchell (abdominal strain) is out. Jaylin Williams (shoulder contusion) is questionable.



Nikola Topic (testicular cancer) is out. Thomas Sorber (ACL surgery) is out for the season.



Orlando is without Franz Wagner (high ankle sprain), and the Magic have dipped: 15-11 with him (plus-3.5) versus 10-12 without him (minus-4.5) .



Orlando’s projected starters include Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane , which keeps their scoring base intact even without Wagner.



Philadelphia 76ers @ Golden State Warriors Injury Report & Trends

Golden State is missing its two biggest offensive names, and the season splits are loud.



Stephen Curry (patellofemoral pain) is out, and the Warriors have fallen off: 23-16 with him (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 4-7 without him (minus-3.9) .



Jimmy Butler III (ACL tear) is out for the season, and Golden State has also dipped: 23-15 with him (plus-4.8) versus 4-8 without him (minus-4.0) .



Jonathan Kuminga (knee bone bruise) is out, and Golden State has been better without him: 9-11 with him (minus-1.0) versus 18-12 without him (plus-5.2) .



Seth Curry (sciatic nerve irritation) is out and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. L.J. Cryer (hamstring) is out.



Moses Moody (knee soreness) is probable.



Golden State’s projected starters include Brandin Podziemski and Draymond Green , suggesting more playmaking from Green with Curry and Butler sidelined.



Philadelphia is on a back-to-back. Joel Embiid (knee) remains out long-term. Paul George (groin) is questionable.



The 76ers’ projected starters include Tyrese Maxey and Andre Drummond , setting up a pace-and-usage spike for Maxey if Golden State cannot score efficiently.



Phoenix Suns @ Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report & Trends

Phoenix is already without its lead guard, and it puts pressure on the supporting scorers.



Devin Booker (ankle sprain) is out, and the Suns have been worse without him: 26-15 with him (plus-4.6 net rating) versus 4-5 without him (minus-7.3) .



Jalen Green (hamstring, hip contusion) is questionable. He has only played five games, but Phoenix is 4-1 with him (plus-10.8) versus 26-20 without him (plus-1.7) .



Portland has multiple backcourt questions with Jrue Holiday (personal reasons) questionable and Deni Avdija (back strain) doubtful.



Scoot Henderson (hamstring tear) is doubtful. Damian Lillard (Achilles) is out for the season.



Kris Murray (lumbar strain) is out. Matisse Thybulle (knee tendinopathy) is out.



If Holiday sits, Portland’s creation leans even more on Shaedon Sharpe and Jerami Grant from the projected starting group.



Portland’s center spot is stable with Donovan Clingan projected to start, which matters against Mark Williams on the Phoenix side.



Milwaukee games stay volatile until Giannis Antetokounmpo returns. The Bucks have played like a bottom-tier team without him this season.



Golden State without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III is a different offense. Bettors should be cautious about pregame totals until lineups are finalized.



Phoenix without Devin Booker has been a clear downgrade. If Jalen Green plays, it becomes a very different Suns scoring profile.



Chicago’s injury report matters more than Milwaukee’s depth tonight. Jalen Smith and Kevin Huerter are the two names that can swing the Bulls’ baseline.



For fantasy managers, monitor Miami’s wing scoring. If Norman Powell sits with Tyler Herro out, minutes and shots have to be redistributed across the starting group.



Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 3.