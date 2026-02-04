NBA Injury Report: Feb 4 Betting Analysis And Net Rating Data

The biggest injury hinges on the board that sits in Toronto. Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards are both questionable for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Minnesota is already without Mike Conley. That is a lot of creation and shot volume sitting in the gray area.

Denver Nuggets @ New York Knicks Injury Report & Trends

This game has real “who has enough bodies" energy on a back-to-back for both teams.



Josh Hart is day-to-day, and his availability matters: New York is 27-12 with him (plus-8.7 net rating) versus 5-6 without him (minus-3.5) .



Hart’s stat profile is glue-guy stuff, too – 12.3 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game, and 5.1 assists per game this season.



Miles McBride is out, which thins the Knicks’ guard rotation behind Jalen Brunson .



Denver is missing two key wings. Aaron Gordon is out, and the Nuggets have been worse without him: 16-6 with him (plus-6.2 net rating) versus 17-12 without him (plus-2.5) .



Cameron Johnson is also out, and Denver’s season splits swing hard: 20-8 with him (plus-8.6 net rating) versus 13-10 without him (minus-1.5) .



With Gordon and Johnson out, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray carry even more of the offense. That can push bettors toward Denver’s star-driven props, especially late-game usage.



Minnesota Timberwolves @ Toronto Raptors Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s biggest injury swing game. Minnesota has two top options, which are questionable.



Julius Randle (left thumb) is questionable , and he’s been a centerpiece: 22.2 points per game with a 26.8% usage rate .



Anthony Edwards (left elbow) is questionable , and his volume is massive: 29.7 points per game with a 32.2% usage rate .



Mike Conley was announced as having been traded yesterday, which removes a stabilizing ball-handler from Minnesota.



If either Randle or Edwards sits, Donte DiVincenzo becomes even more important as a primary organizer next to Rudy Gobert .



Toronto is down its starting center. Jakob Poeltl (back) is out , and the Raptors have dipped without him: 13-8 with him (plus-3.0 net rating) versus 17-13 without him (plus-0.2) .



Poeltl’s absence also removes efficiency at the rim – he’s at 69.3% field goal percentage this season.



The cleanest betting read is patience. If Minnesota gets bad news on both questionable stars, the spread and total should not sit still.



New Orleans Pelicans @ Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report & Trends

Milwaukee is shorthanded in a big way, and it is on a back-to-back.



Giannis Antetokounmpo is out, and the Bucks’ season profile drops: 14-15 with him (minus-1.8 net rating) versus 5-14 without him (minus-7.5) .



Kevin Porter Jr. is out, and Milwaukee has struggled without him: 11-12 with him (minus-2.6 net rating) versus 8-17 without him (minus-5.5) .



Bobby Portis (hip) is day-to-day . Milwaukee has been dramatically worse in the sample without him: 18-29 with him (minus-4.5 net rating) versus 1-0 without him (plus-16.0) . That split is extreme, but it is also built on a tiny “without" sample.



With Antetokounmpo out and Porter out, Kyle Kuzma , Myles Turner , and Ryan Rollins have to cover a lot of touches and playmaking.



New Orleans has Dejounte Murray (Right Achilles) listed out, but he has not played this season , so it should not be treated as new information for bettors.



This creates a situation where Milwaukee’s offense can get top-heavy. That often funnels props toward the remaining starters’ points and assists.



Boston Celtics @ Houston Rockets Injury Report & Trends

Houston has Kevin Durant (Left Ankle) as probable . If he plays, the Rockets keep their primary scorer intact – 26.2 points per game with a 27.1% usage rate .



Steven Adams (Left Ankle) is out for Houston. The Rockets have still held up: 21-11 with him (plus-7.4 net rating) versus 10-6 without him (plus-3.1) .



Dorian Finney-Smith is out, which trims wing depth around Durant and Alperen Sengun .



Boston ‘s offense continues to lean hard on Jaylen Brown . Brown is at 29.5 points per game this season.



Houston is rolling lately – 8-2 in its last ten games . That form matters more if Durant is confirmed in.



Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs Injury Report & Trends

This is a high-end matchup, but the injury list is quietly meaningful on both sides.



Oklahoma City is missing Jalen Williams , and the Thunder have been even better without him: 17-7 with him (plus-10.3 net rating) versus 23-4 without him (plus-14.9) .



The bigger swing is Ajay Mitchell (abdominal) out . Oklahoma City has been dominant with him: 36-6 with him (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 4-5 without him (plus-0.8) .



With Mitchell out, more on-ball work likely shifts toward Luguentz Dort , Cason Wallace , and the frontcourt pairing of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein .



San Antonio has Stephon Castle questionable. The Spurs have been solid either way: 26-13 with him (plus-5.8 net rating) versus 7-3 without him (plus-1.8) .



Jeremy Sochan (Left Quad) is out. San Antonio has actually been better without him: 14-8 with him (plus-5.0 net rating) versus 19-8 without him (plus-5.1) .



If Castle sits, De’Aaron Fox becomes the clear lead creator next to Victor Wembanyama , and Spurs assist and points props can consolidate fast.



Memphis Grizzlies @ Sacramento Kings Injury Report & Trends

Sacramento is already sliding – on a five-game losing streak – and it may be missing its best big.



Domantas Sabonis (Lower Back) is questionable , and the Kings have been rough either way: 3-15 with him (minus-10.2 net rating) versus 9-24 without him (minus-10.2) .



Sabonis still matters for props and style. He is at 15.4 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game in his eighteen games.



Keegan Murray (Left Ankle) is out, removing a two-way forward from the rotation.



Memphis is without Ja Morant (Left Elbow) . The Grizzlies have been slightly better without him: 7-13 with him (minus-1.3 net rating) versus 12-16 without him (minus-2.2) .



Santi Aldama is questionable. If he sits, Memphis loses a 14.0 points-per-game frontcourt piece.



With Morant out, Ty Jerome is sitting in a huge playmaking role in the listed lineup. He is at 19.5 points per game and 7.0 assists per game , but that is across only two games .



Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report & Trends

A blockbuster trade was announced with James Harden and Darius Garland swapping teams – so this matchup has funny timing, with both guards now on the other side.



Los Angeles sent Harden to Cleveland and got Garland, but Garland is not with the team yet post-trade, so the Clippers are still without their new point guard tonight.



Bradley Beal (Left Hip) is out – he has only played six games this season – and Chris Paul (not with the team) is out, so the Clippers’ guard room is thin.



That puts a lot on Leonard as the primary creator. He is at 27.6 points per game this season.



Cleveland added Harden (Personal Reasons), who is also not with the team yet , so the Cavs don’t have their new acquisition available tonight.



The Cavaliers are also missing Evan Mobley (Left Calf) – a real rotation loss after the trade.



With Harden not yet in the fold and Garland gone, Donovan Mitchell remains the clear engine for Cleveland. Mitchell is at 28.8 points per game .



NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 4

Oklahoma City is 36-6 with Ajay Mitchell (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 4-5 without him (plus-0.8).



New York is 27-12 with Josh Hart (plus-8.7 net rating) versus 5-6 without him (minus-3.5).



Denver is 20-8 with Cameron Johnson (plus-8.6 net rating) versus 13-10 without him (minus-1.5).



NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Minnesota’s spread and total are the most significant late-scratch risk, with Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards both questionable.



With Garland not yet with the Clippers and Chris Paul out, Los Angeles props can condense around Kawhi Leonard’s scoring and usage.



Oklahoma City has been a different team without Ajay Mitchell, so bettors should expect sensitivity in live markets if the rotation looks thin again.



Milwaukee without Giannis Antetokounmpo usually means more usage for Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner, plus extra creation from Ryan Rollins.



NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves



Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves



Josh Hart, New York Knicks



Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks



Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs



Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings



Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies



Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks



The SportsGrid Betting Edge

The cleanest edges come from uncertainty. Minnesota's questionable tags and the Clippers' missing playmakers can swing both spreads and props.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 4.