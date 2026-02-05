NBA Injury Report February 5: Trade Deadline Fallout And Star Absences

Trade deadline day hits different for injury reports. Half the league has players listed as “not with team" after yesterday’s flurry of deals, and the on-court availability picture is messy. The most prominent swing spot is still Phoenix-Golden State, where Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral), Jimmy Butler III (right ACL), and Devin Booker (right ankle) are all out.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

Washington Wizards @ Detroit Pistons Injury Report & Trends

Washington’s roster is in flux after the Anthony Davis trade.



Khris Middleton (not with team, traded to Dallas), AJ Johnson (not with team, traded), Malaki Branham (not with team, traded), and Marvin Bagley III (not with team, traded) are all out as they head to the Mavericks.



Trae Young (right knee, MCL sprain, quad contusion) remains out. Washington has cratered without him.



Tre Johnson (left ankle sprain) is out, leaving the Wizards extremely thin at guard.



Cam Whitmore (right shoulder, deep vein thrombosis) is out for the season.



Detroit has questions of its own.



Cade Cunningham (right wrist) is questionable, and Detroit has still been elite either way: 32-11 with him (plus-7.4 net rating) versus 5-1 without him (plus-8.7) .



Tobias Harris (left hip) is questionable. Detroit has been strong in both samples: 24-10 with him (plus-6.9) versus 13-2 without him (plus-9.0) .



Kevin Huerter (trade pending) and Dario Saric (trade pending) are listed as questionable and out, respectively, as their trades from Chicago finalize.



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION : Washington is a shell of a roster tonight. With Young, Middleton, and the four Davis-trade pieces all out, the Wizards are fielding a development squad. If Cunningham plays, this could get ugly.



Brooklyn Nets @ Orlando Magic Injury Report & Trends

Orlando is down a primary scorer and wing creator.



Franz Wagner (left high ankle sprain) is out, and the Magic have taken a clear step back: 15-11 with him (plus-3.5 net rating) versus 10-13 without him (minus-5.9) .



Wagner’s production matters, with 22.2 points per game on a 25.9% usage rate .



Orlando’s starting group leans on Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane for creation, with Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black handling more guard reps.



Brooklyn is without Cam Thomas (personal reasons) out.



Ochai Agbaji just arrived from Toronto in the Chris Paul three-team deal and may need time to get up to speed.



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION : With Wagner out, Orlando’s late-clock offense can get more Banchero-centric. Brooklyn’s lack of Thomas hurts their scoring punch.



Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors Injury Report & Trends

Chicago’s deadline activity gutted their rotation. Multiple players are listed as not with the team or with trade pending.



Coby White (not with the team, traded to Charlotte) is out.



Mike Conley (not with the team, traded to Charlotte) is out.



Nikola Vucevic (not with the team, traded to Boston) is out.



Ayo Dosunmu (bilateral quadricep tendinitis) is questionable – he was just traded to Minnesota.



Jaden Ivey (trade pending from Detroit) is questionable.



Josh Giddey (left hamstring strain) is out.



Tre Jones (left hamstring strain) is questionable, and Chicago’s results swing hard: 20-18 with him (minus-0.8 net rating) versus 4-9 without him (minus-9.4) .



Julian Phillips (right wrist sprain) is questionable – he was just traded to Minnesota.



Zach Collins (right toe sprain) remains out.



Toronto has not yet submitted its injury report.



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION : Chicago is in full teardown mode. With White, Conley, and Vucevic all traded, plus Giddey hurt and multiple players in trade limbo, the Bulls are fielding a patchwork lineup. Toronto should have a significant talent advantage.



Utah Jazz @ Atlanta Hawks Injury Report & Trends

Utah’s roster is a trade deadline crime scene.



Jaren Jackson Jr. (trade pending from Memphis) is out.



Jock Landale (trade pending) is out.



John Konchar (trade pending) is out.



Vince Williams Jr. (trade pending) is out.



Keyonte George (left ankle sprain) is out. Utah has struggled with him active: 15-32 with him (minus-8.8 net rating) versus 1-3 without him (minus-6.8) .



Walker Kessler (left shoulder) is out for the season.



Kevin Love (illness) is questionable.



Atlanta also has roster churn after acquiring Kuminga and Hield for Porzingis.



Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable – he was just traded to Golden State but is still listed here.



Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture) is questionable. Atlanta has been similar either way: 22-25 with him (minus-1.4) versus 3-2 without him (plus-4.6) .



N’Faly Dante (right knee, torn ACL) is out for the season.



Duop Reath (right foot stress fracture) is out.



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION : Utah is waiting on four players from the Jackson Jr. trade to clear, leaving them extremely thin. Atlanta’s depth is better, but Porzingis and Okongwu both being questionable creates frontcourt uncertainty.



Charlotte Hornets @ Houston Rockets Injury Report & Trends

Charlotte just added Coby White and Mike Conley from Chicago, but they may not be ready to play tonight.



Tyus Jones (recently traded from Orlando) just arrived for two second-round picks and cash.



KJ Simpson (left hip flexor strain) is out.



Tidjane Salaun (illness) is questionable. Charlotte has been steady either way: 13-16 with him (plus-3.8 net rating) versus 10-12 without him (minus-0.9) .



Houston has not yet submitted their injury report.



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION : Charlotte’s new acquisitions (White, Conley, Jones) may not have chemistry yet or could sit. Houston should have the edge on organization and cohesion.



San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks Injury Report & Trends

Injuries and fallout from the Anthony Davis trade decimate Dallas.



Anthony Davis (not with the team, traded to Washington) is out.



D’Angelo Russell (not with the team, traded to Washington) is out.



Jaden Hardy (not with the team, traded to Washington) is out.



Dante Exum (not with the team, traded to Washington) is out.



Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery) is out until after the All-Star break.



Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) is out for the season.



P.J. Washington (concussion protocol) is out.



Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) is questionable.



Brandon Williams (right lower leg contusion) is questionable.



Dallas is also receiving Khris Middleton , AJ Johnson , Malaki Branham , and Marvin Bagley III from Washington, but they’re listed as not with the team.



San Antonio has not yet submitted its injury report, but has its starters, led by Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox .



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION : Dallas is fielding a skeleton crew. With Irving, Lively, Washington, Davis, Russell, Hardy, and Exum all out, plus Gafford questionable, the Mavericks have almost no rotation. Wembanyama should dominate the paint.



Golden State Warriors @ Phoenix Suns Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s most dramatic injury pile-up.



Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral pain syndrome) is out, and Golden State’s season profile flips: 23-16 with him (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 4-8 without him (minus-5.2) .



Jimmy Butler III (right ACL tear) is out for the season.



Seth Curry (left sciatic nerve irritation) is out.



Jonathan Kuminga (left knee bone bruise) is listed but was traded to Atlanta.



L.J. Cryer (left hamstring) is questionable.



Phoenix is without Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) out. The Suns have been worse without him: 26-15 with him (plus-4.6 net rating) versus 5-5 without him (minus-6.1) .



Jalen Green (right hamstring, left hip contusion) is questionable.



Kristaps Porzingis (illness) was traded to Golden State from Atlanta but may not be ready to debut.



Golden State’s listed starters are Brandin Podziemski , Moses Moody , Draymond Green , and Al Horford .



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION : Both teams are missing their best players. This game is about which supporting cast can create more efficiently. Jalen Green’s status is the swing factor for Phoenix.



Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report & Trends

The late game has one central question and multiple confirmed absences.



Joel Embiid (right knee management) is questionable. Philadelphia has been meaningfully better with him: 18-11 with him (plus-3.4 net rating) versus 11-10 without him (minus-1.0) .



Embiid’s individual load is huge, with 26.1 points per game on a 34.3% usage rate .



Paul George (league suspension) is out.



Jared McCain (not with the team, traded to Oklahoma City) is out after the Thunder acquired him for a first-round pick and three seconds.



Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee) is available but wearing a brace.



Los Angeles is without Jaxson Hayes (league suspension) out.



Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain) is out.



Luke Kennard just arrived from Atlanta and may need time to acclimate.



The Lakers’ starting group is built around Luka Doncic and LeBron James , with Austin Reaves as the other high-end creator.



ACTIONABLE BETTING IMPLICATION : If Embiid is ruled out, Philadelphia’s offense becomes far more guard-driven through Tyrese Maxey . The loss of McCain also hurts their backcourt depth significantly.



NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 5

Golden State is 23-16 with Stephen Curry (plus-4.5 net rating) versus 4-8 without him (minus-5.2).



Phoenix is 26-15 with Devin Booker (plus-4.6 net rating) versus 5-5 without him (minus-6.1).



Chicago is 20-18 with Tre Jones (minus-0.8 net rating) versus 4-9 without him (minus-9.4).



Orlando is 15-11 with Franz Wagner (plus-3.5 net rating) versus 10-13 without him (minus-5.9).



NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Dallas is unplayable from a roster standpoint. Seven rotation players are out or traded.



Chicago and Utah are both in trade-deadline limbo, with multiple players awaiting clearance.



Washington is fielding a development squad with Young, Middleton, and four others out.



Golden State-Phoenix is a wait-for-news game on Jalen Green’s status.



If Joel Embiid sits, Tyrese Maxey becomes the clear usage centerpiece for Philadelphia.



NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Cade Cunningham , Detroit Pistons (questionable, right wrist)



Tobias Harris , Detroit Pistons (questionable, left hip)



Kevin Huerter , Detroit Pistons (questionable, trade pending)



Kristaps Porzingis , Atlanta Hawks / Golden State Warriors (questionable, illness)



Onyeka Okongwu , Atlanta Hawks (questionable, dental)



Kevin Love , Utah Jazz (questionable, illness)



Daniel Gafford , Dallas Mavericks (questionable, right ankle)



Brandon Williams , Dallas Mavericks (questionable, right leg)



Jalen Green , Phoenix Suns (questionable, hamstring/hip)



Joel Embiid , Philadelphia 76ers (questionable, right knee)



Tre Jones , Chicago Bulls (questionable, left hamstring)



Jaden Ivey , Chicago Bulls (questionable, trade pending)



Tidjane Salaun , Charlotte Hornets (questionable, illness)



The SportsGrid Betting Edge

Trade deadline day creates chaos for injury reports. Dallas, Washington, Chicago, and Utah are all fielding partial rosters while trades are being cleared. Phoenix-Golden State remains the injury epicenter with three stars out. Bettors should treat any game with trade-pending players as a live-betting situation until lineups are confirmed. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 5.