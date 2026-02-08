SportsGrid Inc logo
WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 3 hours ago

Best NBA Bets Sunday, February 8: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Sunday’s board is a weird one. Four matinee games, two monster spreads, and one matchup where the injury report is basically the handicap. We’re 39-28 on the year and I’m not getting cute today. I want the spots where the number and the situation agree.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best Bet: Miami Heat -12.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat Tonight

    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Location: Washington, DC
    • Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 8, 2026
    • Time: 2:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Wizards vs. Heat Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
Miami Heat -12.5 (-114) -625 86.21%  
Washington Wizards +12.5 (-107) +456 17.99%  

Odds as of February 08, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

 

This is a bet against Washington’s ability to function offensively. Trae Young (knee) is out. Anthony Davis (finger) is out and has been announced likely to miss the rest of the year. D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum are not with team. That’s not a tweak. That’s a full identity wipe.

Now stack the profile. Washington is 27th in offensive rating (111.0) and twenty-seventh in turnovers (15.6). And the defense is worse: 29th in points allowed (122.7) and 29th in defensive rating (121.3). That’s how you get buried.

Miami has enough two-way structure to turn this into a long afternoon. The Heat are fifth in points (119.5), seventh in steals (9.1), and seventh in turnovers forced (15.8). Washington already coughs it up. Miami is built to take it.

Expert Pick: Toronto Raptors -9.5 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Tonight

    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Location: Toronto, ON
    • Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 8, 2026
    • Time: 3:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Raptors vs. Pacers Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
Indiana Pacers +9.5 (-113) +298 25.13% 24%
Toronto Raptors -9.5 (-108) -375 78.95% 76%

Odds as of February 08, 2026, at 11:26 AM ET

 

Indiana’s offense is living on hard mode. The Pacers are 29th in points (110.7) and 30th in offensive rating (109.8). That’s the starting point. Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) remains out—he’s been out for a while, so that’s not new news—but Indiana’s offense is still in rough shape.

Toronto is the kind of team that can turn that into a cover. The Raptors are eighth in points allowed (112.4) and eighth in defensive rating (113.4). They also squeeze the life out of ball movement with third-best assists allowed (24.6) and eighth in turnovers forced (15.8).

And I’m not ignoring the market signal. Kalshi has Toronto at a 76% win chance, basically in line with the moneyline math. I’m laying it anyway because Indiana’s profile screams non-competitive stretches, and Toronto’s defense is built to create them.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

    • Best Bet (3 units): Miami Heat -12.5
    • Expert Pick (2 units): Toronto Raptors -9.5

Two favorites. Two ugly injury situations on the other side. If you want dogs today, you’re shopping in the wrong aisle. Ride with me or fade me, but don’t sit in the middle and complain when the window closes. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

 

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 8.

