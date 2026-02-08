Daily NBA Injury Report and Analysis for Sunday, February 8

Boston’s five-game heater gets stress-tested at home with Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby both questionable for the New York Knicks. That’s the early swing spot. The late swing spot is Toronto, where Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl sit in the questionable bucket at the same time.

Find the Edge with SportsGrid’s Free Daily NBA Picks and Player Props.

New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics Injury Report & Trends

Boston is rolling right now. The Celtics are 5-0 in their last five with a 7.2 net rating on the season.

Sam Hauser (low back) is out, and Boston has been steadier with him available: 33-16 with him (plus-7.5 net rating) versus 1-2 without (plus-3.0).

Hauser’s absence matters most for spacing and wing depth. Boston’s listed starters include Baylor Scheierman alongside Derrick White and Jaylen Brown.

New York has three major question marks.

Karl-Anthony Towns (right eye) is questionable, and the Knicks’ profile swings hard: 31-17 with him (plus-6.5 net rating) versus 2-2 without him (minus-10.8).

Towns also brings 19.9 points per game and 11.9 rebounds per game. That’s a big chunk of frontcourt offense and glass work.

OG Anunoby (right toe) is questionable, and New York has been better with him: 27-14 with him (plus-6.1 net rating) versus 6-5 without (plus-1.8).

Josh Hart (right ankle) is questionable, and the Knicks have been strong with him: 27-13 with him (plus-7.6 net rating) versus 6-6 without (minus-2.7).

Miles McBride (pelvic) is out, which thins out the guard rotation behind Jalen Brunson.

Actionable angle: if Towns sits, New York loses a 25.8% usage scorer-rebounder. That’s where Brunson’s scoring and assist props usually get the first bump.

Miami Heat @ Washington Wizards Injury Report & Trends

The Wizards are on a back-to-back with a 3-3 count over their last six.

The Wizards’ injury list is heavy, but the biggest names on it have not played this season. That keeps the betting impact centered on the active rotation pieces.

Alex Sarr (right ankle) is questionable. He’s been a high-volume piece at 17.3 points per game with a 25.2% usage rate.

Washington has struggled regardless, but the splits still matter for how ugly it can get: 11-29 with Sarr (minus-10.1 net rating) versus 3-8 without (minus-11.2).

Kyshawn George (right knee) is questionable. Washington is 9-32 with him (minus-11.5 net rating) versus 5-5 without (minus-5.6).

Bilal Coulibaly (lower back) is questionable, and Washington has been better with him: 11-20 with him (minus-10.6 net rating) versus 3-17 without (minus-9.9).

Miami is missing a real scorer.

Tyler Herro (right costochondral) is out, and the Heat have been much better without him: 23-19 without him (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 4-7 with him (minus-5.5).

Miami’s listed starters include Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo, and both are probable. Powell is carrying 23.0 points per game with a 27.4% usage rate.

Actionable angle: Herro being out keeps Powell’s shot volume in play. Miami’s offense can also funnel more through Adebayo as a scorer and passer.

Los Angeles Clippers @ Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report & Trends

Minnesota is in a strong spot on paper. The Timberwolves are 32-21 with a 4.7 net rating.

Terrence Shannon Jr. (left foot) is out. Minnesota has still been fine without him: 19-14 without him (plus-5.8 net rating) versus 13-7 with him (plus-3.0).

The Timberwolves’ starters are intact at the top. That includes Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert.

Bradley Beal (left hip) is out, and the Clippers have been better without him: 22-23 without him (minus-0.5 net rating) versus 2-4 with him (minus-2.8).

Beal has only played six games. That limits how much the market should overreact.

Actionable angle: with Beal out, the creation burden leans even harder on Kawhi Leonard, who is listed as a starter and is producing 27.7 points per game.

Indiana Pacers @ Toronto Raptors Injury Report & Trends

Toronto has the biggest two-player hinge on the slate.

Immanuel Quickley (right ankle) is questionable, and the Raptors have been better with him: 30-20 with him (plus-1.8 net rating) versus 1-2 without (minus-2.0).

Quickley’s box production is starter-level: 17.1 points per game and 6.1 assists per game.

Jakob Poeltl (reconditioning) is questionable, and Toronto has been slightly better with him: 13-8 with him (plus-3.0 net rating) versus 18-14 without (plus-0.7).

If Poeltl sits, Toronto’s listed lineup already hints at the pivot. Collin Murray-Boyles is the listed starting center.

Indiana’s injury list includes multiple “not with team" tags tied to the trade deadline. Those players are not active factors today.

The Pacers’ key active question mark is Aaron Nesmith (left elbow) questionable. Indiana is 8-22 with him (minus-7.1 net rating) versus 5-17 without (minus-8.5).

Obi Toppin (right foot) is out, but he has only played three games. That reduces the day-to-day betting impact.

Actionable angle: if Quickley sits, Toronto’s ball-handling and assist distribution shifts toward Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram as primary creators.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 8

New York is 31-17 with Karl-Anthony Towns (plus-6.5 net rating) versus 2-2 without him (minus-10.8).

New York is 27-13 with Josh Hart (plus-7.6 net rating) versus 6-6 without him (minus-2.7).

Miami is 23-19 without Tyler Herro (plus-3.7 net rating) versus 4-7 with him (minus-5.5).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Knicks-Celtics is the early injury sweat. Towns, Anunoby, and Hart all carry meaningful net rating splits.

If Towns is ruled out, Brunson becomes the cleanest usage bet. New York loses a 19.9 points-per-game scorer.

Heat-Wizards is more about Washington’s questionable starters. Sarr’s status matters for both scoring and rim protection.

Raptors-Pacers can flip quickly if Quickley is ruled out. Toronto’s offense becomes more Barnes-Ingram driven.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Josh Hart, New York Knicks

Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

Julian Phillips, Minnesota Timberwolves

Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors

Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers

Micah Potter, Indiana Pacers

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

The biggest edge today comes from timing. Knicks-Celtics and Pacers-Raptors can both swing on late confirmations. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 8.