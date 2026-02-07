NBA Injury Report February 7: Star Clusters And Trade Impact Data

The Oklahoma City Thunder are missing two primary creators in the same game, and it’s the kind of injury cluster that can flip a matchup even when the standings say otherwise. Ten games are on the board, but a handful of questionable tags on star-level usage players are doing most of the betting damage.

Washington Wizards @ Brooklyn Nets Injury Report & Trends

Washington’s availability is messy, but the biggest names on the report are trade-related and already removed from the rotation.

Alex Sarr (right ankle) is questionable, and he’s been a major piece when active with 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Washington has been better in the standings with him, going 11-29 with him (minus-10.1 net rating) versus 3-7 without him (minus-10.9), but the bigger swing is the recent form: 3-2 in the last five with him versus 2-3 in the last five without him.

Kyshawn George (right knee) is questionable, and Washington’s season-long profile has been rough either way: 9-32 with him (minus-11.5) versus 5-4 without him (minus-4.7).

Bilal Coulibaly (lower back) is questionable, and Washington’s results have cratered without him: 11-20 with him versus 3-16 without him this season.

Trade note: Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Dante Exum, and Jaden Hardy are listed out (trade pending). Washington acquired those players in the February 5 three-team deal with the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets, so this reads more like a processing gap than a true injury angle.

Betting angle: if Sarr sits, Washington loses a 25.2% usage big, and the frontcourt load concentrates on the remaining starters.

Houston Rockets @ Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report & Trends

This is the slate’s cleanest “wait for the news" game because Oklahoma City is missing elite production at the top.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) is out, taking away a 31.8 points-per-game scorer with a 33.5% usage rate.

The Thunder have still won with him off the floor, but the ceiling drops: 38-11 with him (plus-12.6 net rating) versus 2-1 without him (plus-7.0).

Jalen Williams (right hamstring) is out, and Oklahoma City has actually posted better results without him: 17-7 with him (plus-10.3) versus 23-5 without him (plus-14.0).

Ajay Mitchell (abdominal) is out, and the split is massive: 36-6 with him (plus-15.3) versus 4-6 without him (minus-0.3).

Replacement context: the listed starters include Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein. That’s a very different creation mix without Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams.

Houston is also missing a key guard: Fred VanVleet (right knee) is out.

Betting angle: Oklahoma City’s offense can still function, but without Gilgeous-Alexander, late-clock scoring becomes a question. That’s where live betting can matter more than pregame.

Dallas Mavericks @ San Antonio Spurs Injury Report & Trends

Dallas is dealing with a mix of real injuries and trade-processing absences.

Dereck Lively II (right foot) continues to be out, which means Dallas’ center depth is thin behind Daniel Gafford. He has only played seven games, so his absence is less of a “new" handicap.

De’Aaron Fox (bilateral mid thoracic) is questionable for San Antonio. He’s a high-volume organizer at 19.6 points and 6.3 assists per game.

San Antonio has been steady either way with Fox: 29-13 with him (plus-5.0 net rating) versus 6-3 without him (plus-6.2).

Jeremy Sochan (left quad) is questionable, and the Spurs have been better without him: 14-8 with him (plus-5.0) versus 21-8 without him (plus-5.5).

Trade note: Khris Middleton, Tyus Jones, Marvin Bagley III, and AJ Johnson are trade pending and are questionable. Those names match the February 5 deal where Dallas received Middleton, Jones, Bagley III, and Johnson.

Betting angle: if Fox sits, San Antonio’s shot creation shifts more toward Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell by necessity.

Utah Jazz @ Orlando Magic Injury Report & Trends

Orlando is missing its second option, and the team-level results have slipped.

Franz Wagner (left high ankle) is out, and Orlando’s season split is meaningful: 15-11 with him (plus-3.5 net rating) versus 11-13 without him (minus-4.8).

Wagner’s production matters too: 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

The Magic starters listed include Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter. That’s plenty of scoring, but Wagner’s size and usage are hard to replace cleanly.

Utah has a key guard decision: Keyonte George (left ankle) is questionable, and he’s carrying a huge role at 24.2 points and 6.6 assists per game.

Utah has been 15-32 with George (minus-8.8) versus 1-4 without him (minus-5.8).

Walker Kessler (left shoulder -) is out, and he has only played five games, so the market is less likely to overreact.

Betting angle: Orlando’s downgrade without Wagner is real, but Utah’s defense has struggled all season. If George sits, Utah’s offense loses a primary engine.

Charlotte Hornets @ Atlanta Hawks Injury Report & Trends

Charlotte comes in scorching, and Atlanta’s center spot is the hinge.

Charlotte is on an eight-game winning streak and nine-one in their last ten.

Onyeka Okongwu (dental) is questionable, and Atlanta’s season split is sharp: 22-25 with him (minus-1.4 net rating) versus 4-2 without him (plus-4.2).

That split suggests Atlanta has found workable alternatives when Okongwu sits, but it also changes the rebounding and rim-protection profile.

Hawks Trade note: Atlanta lists Jonathan Kuminga (left knee) out and Buddy Hield (trade pending) questionable. Those names match the February 5 deal in which Atlanta received Kuminga and Hield from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis.

Charlotte trade note: Malaki Branham is listed out (not with the team). He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in the February 5 three-team Wizards-Mavericks-Hornets deal.

Betting angle: if Okongwu is out, Atlanta’s frontcourt minutes consolidate, and Charlotte’s hot form keeps pressure on the Hawks’ half-court execution.

Denver Nuggets @ Chicago Bulls Injury Report & Trends

This game has the most direct “star questionable" spread risk on the slate.

Nikola Jokic (left ankle) is questionable, and Denver’s profile shifts: 23-13 with him (plus-6.2 net rating) versus 10-6 without him (minus-1.5).

Jokic is still putting up monster production at 29.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game.

Denver is also missing frontcourt help: Aaron Gordon (right hamstring) is out, and the Nuggets have been 16-6 with him (plus-6.2) versus 17-13 without him (plus-2.2).

Cameron Johnson (right knee) is questionable, and Denver has been 20-8 with him (plus-8.6) versus 13-11 without him (minus-1.7).

Chicago’s backcourt is thin: Tre Jones (left hamstring) is out, and Josh Giddey (left hamstring) is out.

Chicago also has a big question: Jalen Smith (right calf) is questionable, and the Bulls have fallen off a cliff without him: 23-20 with him (minus-0.9) versus 1-8 without him (minus-14.3).

Betting angle: Jokic news dictates everything. If he’s in, Denver’s half-court stability returns. If he’s out, Chicago’s missing-guards situation still matters, but the spread should compress.

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report & Trends

Golden State is missing its offensive identity, and Los Angeles is also without its top usage guard.

Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral) is out, removing a 27.2 points-per-game scorer with a 32.4% usage rate.

The Warriors are 5-8 when Curry sits this year (23-16 with him, plus-4.5 net rating versus minus-4.5 without).

Jimmy Butler III (right ACL) is out, and Golden State has been 23-15 with him (plus-4.8) versus 5-9 without him (minus-4.5).

Luka Doncic (left hamstring) is out for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Lakers are 4-4 when Luka sits this year (27-15 with him, plus-1.6 versus minus-7.0 without).

Replacement context: the Lakers starters listed include Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, LeBron James, and Deandre Ayton. Reaves becomes the lead guard by default.

Trade note: Kristaps Porzingis is listed out (left Achilles tendon -) and is marked as out all season. Golden State acquired Porzingis from Atlanta on February 5.

Betting angle: Both teams are missing high-usage engines. That can push more possessions into half-court sets and make live totals more attractive than pregame.

Philadelphia 76ers @ Phoenix Suns Injury Report & Trends

This game has multiple high-usage questionables, and it’s a classic “late swap" spot for bettors and fantasy players.

Devin Booker (right ankle) is questionable, and Phoenix’s split is loud: 26-15 with him (plus-4.6 net rating) versus 5-6 without him (minus-5.9).

Booker’s role is massive at 25.4 points per game with a 31.4% usage rate.

Phoenix also has Jalen Green (injury management) questionable, but he has only played five games. That limits how much the market should move off his tag alone.

Philadelphia has Joel Embiid (management) questionable, and the 76ers have been 18-12 with him (plus-3.2) versus 11-10 without him (minus-1.0).

Paul George (league suspension) is out, but Philadelphia’s season split has been fairly stable: 16-11 with him (plus-2.9) versus 13-11 without him (minus-0.2).

Replacement context: if Embiid sits, more offense flows through Tyrese Maxey, who is already at 28.8 points and 6.9 assists per game.

Betting angle: Booker and Embiid are the two names that can swing both spread and total. This is a game to hold until statuses lock.

Memphis Grizzlies @ Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report & Trends

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back (played each other), and the schedule spot can matter as much as any single injury tag.

For Memphis, Santi Aldama, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Ty Jerome are all questionable for tonight’s game. Ja Morant and Zach Edey remain out.

Portland has not released an injury report yet, but Deni Avdija’s status should be monitored—he has missed the last three games with a back injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Sacramento Kings Injury Report & Trends

Cleveland’s new-look backcourt is in limbo because the key name is listed as trade pending.

Evan Mobley (left calf strain) is out. Cleveland is 25-17 with him and 6-4 without him.

Dean Wade (left ankle) is questionable, and Cleveland has been 25-17 with him (plus-3.3) versus 6-4 without him (plus-5.4).

Trade note: James Harden (trade pending) is questionable. Cleveland acquired Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers on February 3 for Darius Garland.

Sacramento is in free fall with an 11-game losing streak.

For the Kings, Keegan Murray (ankle) is out at least until post all-star break. Domantas Sabonis and De’Andre Hunter are day-to-day.

Betting angle: if Harden is cleared and active, Cleveland’s creation and assist volume should stabilize quickly. If he’s still pending, Donovan Mitchell carries even more of the perimeter load.

NBA Injury Statistical Impact Analysis, Feb. 7

Oklahoma City is 36-6 with Ajay Mitchell (plus-15.3 net rating) versus 4-6 without him (minus-0.3).

Golden State is 23-16 with Stephen Curry (plus-4.5) versus 5-8 without him (minus-4.5).

Phoenix is 26-15 with Devin Booker (plus-4.6) versus 5-6 without him (minus-5.9).

Orlando is 15-11 with Franz Wagner (plus-3.5) versus 11-13 without him (minus-4.8).

Chicago is 23-20 with Jalen Smith (minus-0.9) versus 1-8 without him (minus-14.3).

NBA Injury Betting And Fantasy Implications

Denver-Chicago hinges on Nikola Jokic. That tag can swing both spread and total.

Golden State, missing Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III, pushes more usage to the remaining starters, especially in half-court possessions.

Orlando without Franz Wagner is a real downgrade, even with Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane available.

Phoenix-Philadelphia is a late-news game. Devin Booker and Joel Embiid’s statuses should dictate pregame positions.

Chicago’s guard injuries, plus Jalen Smith’s questionable status, can create thin rotations and volatile prop outcomes.

NBA Injury Players To Monitor

Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets

Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls

De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

Kevin Love, Utah Jazz

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Tidjane Salaun, Charlotte Hornets

Dean Wade, Cleveland Cavaliers

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 7.