WATCH

LISTEN

NBA · 3 hours ago

Best NBA Bets Friday, February 6: Trends, Predictions & Picks for Tonight

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Trade deadline hangover games are my favorite kind of chaos. Rotations get weird. Roles change fast. And the market always leaves a couple of soft spots when it tries to price everything at once. We’ve got five games tonight, and I’m hunting two numbers that still feel like yesterday’s teams.

We’ve also been cooking this week: 3-1 over the last seven days is the kind of run I’ll press into, not tiptoe around. Yesterday was a split: Detroit got upset by Washington outright (the Wizards won 126-117), but Charlotte cashed easily, winning 109-99 in Houston. That puts us at 5-3 in February and 37-26 on the season.

Attack the Paint with SportsGrid’s Free NBA Picks and Player Props Markets.

Best Bet: Los Angeles Clippers -3.5 (3 units)

Where to Watch the Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers Tonight

    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Location: Sacramento, CA
    • Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 6, 2026
    • Time: 10:00 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Kings vs. Clippers Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
Los Angeles Clippers -3.5 (-112) -174 63.50% 61%
Sacramento Kings +3.5 (-108) +145 40.82% 38%

Odds as of February 06, 2026, at 11:21 AM ET

Sacramento has been an auto-fade at home: 0-10 in their last ten at home, and 2-8 against the spread in that span. That’s not bad luck. That’s a team that can’t hold serve in its own building.

Now, stack the matchup profile. The Kings are 29th in points (110.5) and 28th in offensive rating (110.6). On the other end, it’s worse: 27th in points allowed (120.5) and 28th in defensive rating (120.7). That’s how you turn a short number into a cover window.

And I’m not ignoring availability. Domantas Sabonis (lower back) is questionable. Keegan Murray (left ankle) is out. If Sabonis sits or is limited, this becomes a brutal spot against a Clippers team that already defends well, sitting ninth in points allowed (113.1). This is a big-time fade spot. 

Expert Pick: Detroit Pistons +1.5 (2 units)

Where to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Tonight

    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Where to Watch: NBA League Pass
    • Date: February 6, 2026
    • Time: 07:30 PM ET

NBA Betting Odds Today: Pistons vs. Knicks Moneyline, Spread & Kalshi Probabilities

Team Spread Moneyline Implied Prob. Kalshi Chance
New York Knicks -1.5 (-106) -118 54.13% 51%
Detroit Pistons +1.5 (-114) -102 50.50% 48%

Odds as of February 06, 2026, at 11:21 AM ET

This is a “give me the better defense and the points" bet. Detroit is second in defensive rating (109.8). They’re also a turnover machine, sitting first in steals (10.6) and first in turnovers forced (17.4). That matters against a New York team that already plays with some slop, ranking fourth in turnovers (13.7).

The injury report pushes me to the home dog, too. Karl-Anthony Towns (right eye) is questionable. Josh Hart (left ankle) is questionable. Miles McBride (core muscle) is out. That’s a lot of ball-handling and rebounding stress on Jalen Brunson, and Detroit’s entire identity is pressure.

And yes, the Knicks have been cashing tickets away from home lately: 8-2 straight up and 8-2 against the spread in their last ten on the road. I respect it. I’m still taking the points because Detroit’s defensive profile is elite.

The SportsGrid Betting Edge

    • Best Bet (3 units): Los Angeles Clippers -3.5
    • Expert Pick (2 units): Detroit Pistons +1.5

Two bets. Two clear stories. Sacramento can’t defend or win at home, and Detroit’s defense is built to drag you into a four-quarter fight. Ride with me or fade me, but don’t sit in the middle. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of February 6.

